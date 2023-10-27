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XEROTECH (IEU G)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
30.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Irland : 30.000.000 €
Industrie : 30.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
28/11/2023 : 30.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
01/11/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - XEROTECH (IEU G)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU GREEN DEAL INNOVATIONS (INVESTEU VD) PL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
30 Oktober 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 28/11/2023
20220945
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
XEROTECH (IEU G)
XEROTECH LTD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 30 million
EUR 64 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

Xerotech produce batteries for non-automotive machines in particular electric off-road vehicles through an innovative process developed inhouse. The project will scale up the capacity of battery pack assembly.

The aim is to contribute to support Xerotech's manufacturing capabilities to deploy modular battery solutions in the Nonroad Mobile Machinery (NRMM) space. This will enable the company to further expand it's production and reduce costs, hastening the electrification in the NRMM sector.

Additionality and Impact

The operation is in line with the InvestEU research, development and innovation objective through deployment of technologies and processes. It is in particular aligned with Annex II (2) development of sustainable and safe transport infrastructures and mobility solutions, equipment and innovative technologies.

 

The project is eligible under Article 309 point (c) Common interest, and qualifies under the Bank's Innovation; Digital and Human Capital" public policy goal.

 

The project concerns the deployment of process with patented technology which allows the decarbonisation of Non-Road Mobile Machinery (NRMM).

 

The project addresses several market failures. Imperfect competition is present in the field of the battery manufacturing supply chain, mainly served by dominant non-EU manufacturers. As well, imperfect and asymmetric information affects the Project, as the promoter is a start-up investing in innovative technology competing with established companies and technologies. Having access to EIB financing also allows the Promoter to accelerate the deployment of the technology and reach the market faster.

 

Alongside its positive climate externalities the project will support innovation in the battery supply chain.

 

EIB is providing a substantial amount of senior financing to the Project, with a catalytic role, expected to crowd in other financiers. With the EIB participation, the Promoter will be able to diversify its funding sources and improve its financing conditions.

 

The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project does not require any specific environmental permits as they do not have any trade effluent or process emissions.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the European Commission will be duly informed, which would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
27 Oktober 2023
28 November 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
01/11/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - XEROTECH (IEU G)
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU GREEN DEAL INNOVATIONS (INVESTEU VD) PL

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - XEROTECH (IEU G)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Nov 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
171370516
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220945
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Irland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
01/11/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - XEROTECH (IEU G)
Andere Links
Übersicht
XEROTECH (IEU G)
Datenblätter
XEROTECH (IEU G)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU GREEN DEAL INNOVATIONS (INVESTEU VD) PL

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