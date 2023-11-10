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SG EQUIPMENT FINANCE BENELUX L4SMES & MIDCAPS II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
60.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Luxemburg : 2.500.000 €
Belgien : 5.000.000 €
Niederlande : 52.500.000 €
Durchleitungsdarlehen : 60.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
27/12/2023 : 2.500.000 €
27/12/2023 : 5.000.000 €
27/12/2023 : 52.500.000 €

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
9 Januar 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 27/12/2023
20220919
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SG EQUIPMENT FINANCE BENELUX L4SMES & MIDCAPS II
SG EQUIPMENT FINANCE BENELUX BV
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 120 million
not applicable
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will support eligible small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-cap investments through leasing schemes in Benelux. At least 70% of the loan will be allocated to SMEs investments. At least 20% of the facility will be dedicated to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability projects

The aim is to contribute to private sector development, job creation and economic growth, especially in the lesser-developed regions. The borrower will finance investments that contribute to a reduction of greenhouse gases, supporting the EIB's commitment to invest in climate change mitigation and adaptation, and supporting low-carbon and climate-resilient growth in Benelux.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the financing of small-scale projects carried out by SMEs and Mid-Caps in (primarily) the Netherlands. The project has a very good policy contribution as it addresses access to finance for SMEs and Mid-Caps, some in Cohesion regions, with focus on Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability. The operation is a further step in the implementation of the Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability via financial intermediaries, targeting a specific sub-segment of SME/Mid-Cap lending. The financially sound financial intermediary is well placed and has a positive track record of implementing such projects. The facility is expected to contribute to maintaining employment as it is expected to support a large number of smaller leases of SMEs and Mid-Caps. The EIB involvement offers a financial benefit and funding diversification. EIB's cooperation and engagement with the financial intermediaries aids in facilitating the transition to greener financing.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
10 November 2023
27 Dezember 2023

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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