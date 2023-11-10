SG EQUIPMENT FINANCE BENELUX L4SMES & MIDCAPS II

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
The project will support eligible small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-cap investments through leasing schemes in Benelux. At least 70% of the loan will be allocated to SMEs investments. At least 20% of the facility will be dedicated to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability projects
The aim is to contribute to private sector development, job creation and economic growth, especially in the lesser-developed regions. The borrower will finance investments that contribute to a reduction of greenhouse gases, supporting the EIB's commitment to invest in climate change mitigation and adaptation, and supporting low-carbon and climate-resilient growth in Benelux.
The project supports the financing of small-scale projects carried out by SMEs and Mid-Caps in (primarily) the Netherlands. The project has a very good policy contribution as it addresses access to finance for SMEs and Mid-Caps, some in Cohesion regions, with focus on Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability. The operation is a further step in the implementation of the Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability via financial intermediaries, targeting a specific sub-segment of SME/Mid-Cap lending. The financially sound financial intermediary is well placed and has a positive track record of implementing such projects. The facility is expected to contribute to maintaining employment as it is expected to support a large number of smaller leases of SMEs and Mid-Caps. The EIB involvement offers a financial benefit and funding diversification. EIB's cooperation and engagement with the financial intermediaries aids in facilitating the transition to greener financing.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Haftungsausschluss
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