SG EQUIPMENT FINANCE BENELUX L4SMES & MIDCAPS II

The project supports the financing of small-scale projects carried out by SMEs and Mid-Caps in (primarily) the Netherlands. The project has a very good policy contribution as it addresses access to finance for SMEs and Mid-Caps, some in Cohesion regions, with focus on Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability. The operation is a further step in the implementation of the Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability via financial intermediaries, targeting a specific sub-segment of SME/Mid-Cap lending. The financially sound financial intermediary is well placed and has a positive track record of implementing such projects. The facility is expected to contribute to maintaining employment as it is expected to support a large number of smaller leases of SMEs and Mid-Caps. The EIB involvement offers a financial benefit and funding diversification. EIB's cooperation and engagement with the financial intermediaries aids in facilitating the transition to greener financing.



