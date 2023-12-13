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MOLDOVA SOLIDARITY LANES

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag (.*)
53.205.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Moldau : 53.205.000 €
Verkehr : 53.205.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
17/09/2024 : 12.000.000 €
15/12/2023 : 41.205.000 €
(*) Einschließlich 12.000.000 € Investitionszuschüsse vergeben durch NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Andere Links
Related public register
19/12/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MOLDOVA SOLIDARITY LANES

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
9 November 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 15/12/2023
20220846
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
MOLDOVA SOLIDARITY LANES
IS CALEA FERATA DIN MOLDOVA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 54 million
EUR 119 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the rehabilitation of selected elements of the existing railway infrastructure in the corridor Valcinet - Balti - Ungheni - Chisinau - Cainari, in particular it concerns the track renewal on the existing alignment.

The aim of this project is to improve the connection from the northern border of Moldova to the line Bender / Basarabeasca / Etulia / Giurgiulesti, in combination with another ongoing rehabilitation project. Both projects will improve the transport capacity throughout the north-south railway corridor in Moldova, from the northern border with Ukraine to the ports of Reni (Ukraine), Giurgiulesti (Moldova) and Galati (Romania).

Additionality and Impact

The project consists of selective renewal of existing rail infrastructure totalling 128 km along a 370 km rail corridor in the Republic of Moldova. In addition, to its significance for the national economy, the corridor is an important route for transit to and from Ukraine, as it allows connection from Western Ukraine to the ports of Reni, Giurgiulesti and Galati located on the Danube and Prut rivers, which are accessible to seagoing vessels.


The project will also be addressing market failures related to negative transport externalities, such as air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, road congestion, and traffic safety.


The project is aligned with a number of EU and national priorities, including those defined in the EU's Multiannual Indicative Programme (2021-2027) and Moldova's National Development Strategy "Moldova 2030". Also, the proposed operation is also expected to advance several Sustainability Development Goals.

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The EIB financial contribution is substantial. The EIB loan will be complemented by an investment grant from the EU's Neighbourhood Investment Platform.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

If situated in the EU, the project may have fallen within Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and, therefore, be subject to screening by Competent Authority. The compliance of the procedures in place with the EIB environmental and social standards, including the need of an EIA and of assessment of potential impacts on protected sites will be further analysed during the appraisal.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
13 Dezember 2023
15 Dezember 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
19/12/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MOLDOVA SOLIDARITY LANES

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MOLDOVA SOLIDARITY LANES
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
172016396
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220846
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Moldau
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
19/12/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MOLDOVA SOLIDARITY LANES
Andere Links
Übersicht
MOLDOVA SOLIDARITY LANES
Datenblätter
MOLDOVA SOLIDARITY LANES

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