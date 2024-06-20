METROPOLE EUROPEENNE DE LILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Müllbeseitigung - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
- Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei
The project will support the upgrade of the public transport fleet and infrastructure, by financing the purchase of 30 new trams, 42 zero emission buses, 5 refuse vehicles, as well as platforms, depots and other related equipment. Investments include cycling lanes to increase road safety for bikers, a new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line, the construction of a multimodal hub as well as the extension of the current 'park & ride'. The project is part of a wider programme of strategic investments carried out by Métropole Européenne de Lille (MEL) to modernise the existing public transport infrastructure and fleet as well as municipal services.
The loan will support the implementation of MEL's Sustainable Mobility Plan (PMD) aiming at improving the quality and reliability of the public transport and cycling network. This will achieve both the objective of enhancing the use of public transport and promoting a more active lifestyle to the detriment of private cars, thus supporting decarbonisation of the municipal services fleets.
Les composantes de ce Projet alignées aux objectifs du Plan De Mobilité (PDM) sont conformes aux objectifs de la Politique de Prêt de la Banque dans le Secteur des Transports et aux dispositions de l'Annexe 2 et l'Annexe 4 de la Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025 de la Banque. Le Projet permet une réduction des externalités en termes de réduction des émissions de polluants et de gaz à effet de serre en phase d'exploitation liées à la mutation des technologies de motorisation obsolètes et polluantes ainsi qu'à l'amélioration de la sécurité routière. En plus le Projet peut entraîner une réduction supplémentaire grâce au changement de mode de la voiture particulière vers les services de transport public et les modes doux. Le Promoteur possède les capacités et les ressources nécessaires pour mener à bien le Projet. La participation de la BEI au financement du projet permettra d'améliorer le profil financier du promoteur en diversifiant sa base de financement, en augmentant la maturité de son endettement et en réduisant le coût moyen de financement.
The promoter's environmental management capacity to apply the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal, particularly with regard to EU Environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The manufacturing of rolling stock, buses and refuse collection vehicles will take place in the manufacturers' plants and therefore does not fall within the scope of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Therefore, no EIA will be required for this type of components. Given the nature of the components, no major environmental impacts are foreseen at implementation stage. The project should have an overall positive impact on the environment by promoting sustainable urban transport and reducing energy consumption.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU or 2014/24/EU where applicable as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
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