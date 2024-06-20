METROPOLE EUROPEENNE DE LILLE TRANSPORT URBAIN

The promoter's environmental management capacity to apply the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal, particularly with regard to EU Environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The manufacturing of rolling stock, buses and refuse collection vehicles will take place in the manufacturers' plants and therefore does not fall within the scope of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Therefore, no EIA will be required for this type of components. Given the nature of the components, no major environmental impacts are foreseen at implementation stage. The project should have an overall positive impact on the environment by promoting sustainable urban transport and reducing energy consumption.