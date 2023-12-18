Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

EDF GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
150.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 150.000.000 €
Energie : 150.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
7/06/2024 : 150.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
29/06/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EDF GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
17 Juni 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 07/06/2024
20220812
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
EDF GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1000 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The operation concerns the purchase of publicly offered green bonds to finance the distribution network investments of Electricité de France (EDF), as indicated in EDF's green bond framework. In detail, this operation is a pilot product and an alternative instrument to a direct loan. The bond proceeds will be used to finance and refinance projects in line with the criteria of EIB's "Climate Action" and/or "Environmental Sustainability" objectives (CA&ES).

The operation is in line with EIB's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy, Competitive and Secure Energy) as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation). The aim is to support EU's and France's renewable energy and greenhouse gas emission reduction goals. EDF will use the bond proceeds to finance a combination of EIB-eligible and non-EIB-eligible projects such as investments in electricity distribution networks, district heating, renewable generation (including wind, solar, geothermal or hydropower projects), district heating, district heating/cooling distribution, production of heat and/or power from bioenergy or waste heat and electricity storage (including pumped storage) mainly in the EU and EFTA, with some projects located in the US and UK, while a few in other countries. Projects located outside of the EU/EFTA will not be considered for EIB eligibility. Nuclear power will be excluded from the issuance.

Additionality and Impact

The Project concerns standard electricity distribution network investments in a regulated natural monopoly. Some of the investments are expected to be in EIB Cohesion Priority Regions, supporting the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion. The programme's overall economic viability is deemed good, and above the financial rate of return, thereby resulting in a good broader social benefit.

 

The EIB intervention is justified by the presence of certain

market failures that may result in sub-optimal investment. The Project will

enable the Promoter to meet the increase in demand and the requests for new

connections while maintaining or improving the reliability and quality of the

distribution network. Investments contribute to maintaining security of supply,

a public good. They also contribute to the integration of renewable generation

and to the electrification of the mobility sector, which results in lower

carbon and air pollution externalities. The French NECP, which foresees in that

context that the Promoter's annual investments would more than double between

2019 and 2028.

 

The Promoter has the necessary experience and capacity to manage

the implementation of the programme and operate the assets over the term of the

loan.

 

EIB's significant investment in the bond is expected to expand the issuer's green investor base, diversifying its funding sources. The operation is also expected to have a material signalling effect, as EIB's expertise and involvement in selected green bond issuances is expected to have a significant value for other investors. It is therefore expected to meet demand for labelled green products in the context of the development of Capital Market Union objectives. Furthermore, in a context on higher volatility on the bond market, EIB's investment in a bond issuance is expected to reduce the market gap and provide higher visibility on the success of the issuance, supporting the issuer in attracting long term financing from public debt markets for green investments.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting EU Taxonomy-aligned projects that help mitigate climate change. Most of the projects financed with the bond proceeds are expected to fall under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by 2014/52/EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. However, overhead transmission lines associated to the projects, or hydro power projects could fall under Annex I, requiring an EIA. The EIB will assess the capacity of EDF that the projects comply with the sector-relevant national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations based mostly on publicly available information. Environmental and social due diligence will focus on the capacity of the promoter to identify, assess, manage and monitor environmental, climate and social impacts and risks, and to ensure that underlying schemes comply with national and EU legislation as applicable, and with EIB Environmental and Social Standards (ESS) and relevant guidelines. This due diligence will be based on public and non-public information. In the project agreement, the EIB requires EDF to disclose Environmental and Social information for the ex-post review of compliance with EIB ESS for projects outside of the EU.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the underlying eligible project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, i.e. Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as applicable and interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. For projects located outside of the EU, the Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the EIB Guide to Procurement (GtP) is complied with. In the project agreement, the Bank will require the Promoter to disclose information supporting compliance with EIB GtP for projects outside of the EU.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
18 Dezember 2023
7 Juni 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
29/06/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EDF GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EDF GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 Jun 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
182034466
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220812
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
29/06/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EDF GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)
Andere Links
Übersicht
EDF GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)
Datenblätter
EDF GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen