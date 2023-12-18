EDF GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)

The Project concerns standard electricity distribution network investments in a regulated natural monopoly. Some of the investments are expected to be in EIB Cohesion Priority Regions, supporting the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion. The programme's overall economic viability is deemed good, and above the financial rate of return, thereby resulting in a good broader social benefit.

The EIB intervention is justified by the presence of certain

market failures that may result in sub-optimal investment. The Project will

enable the Promoter to meet the increase in demand and the requests for new

connections while maintaining or improving the reliability and quality of the

distribution network. Investments contribute to maintaining security of supply,

a public good. They also contribute to the integration of renewable generation

and to the electrification of the mobility sector, which results in lower

carbon and air pollution externalities. The French NECP, which foresees in that

context that the Promoter's annual investments would more than double between

2019 and 2028.

The Promoter has the necessary experience and capacity to manage

the implementation of the programme and operate the assets over the term of the

loan.

EIB's significant investment in the bond is expected to expand the issuer's green investor base, diversifying its funding sources. The operation is also expected to have a material signalling effect, as EIB's expertise and involvement in selected green bond issuances is expected to have a significant value for other investors. It is therefore expected to meet demand for labelled green products in the context of the development of Capital Market Union objectives. Furthermore, in a context on higher volatility on the bond market, EIB's investment in a bond issuance is expected to reduce the market gap and provide higher visibility on the success of the issuance, supporting the issuer in attracting long term financing from public debt markets for green investments.



