MOLDOVA SME A2F GUARANTEE FACILITY (MAIB)

The proposed partial portfolio guarantee (PPG) to BC Moldova Agroindbank SA (MAIB) will mitigate the credit risk of final beneficiaries, thereby contributing to improving access to finance for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Republic of Moldova. MSMEs are the backbone of the Moldovan economy and account by far for most of the firms in the country. However, their added value and employment capacity are constrained, among other factors, by limited access to financial resources. Based on the 2019 Enterprise Survey jointly conducted by the European Investment Bank (EIB), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and World Bank (WB), the share of credit-constrained firms is around 41.5%, somewhat higher than in other Eastern Partnership countries. Of these credit constrained firms, the vast majority (over 84%) were discouraged from even applying for a loan, indicating that a large share of firms runs the risk of becoming disconnected from the banking sector. The provision of adequate financing to MSMEs is hindered by market failures, namely externalities and information asymmetries. Moreover, the segment has been severely hit by the consequences of the war in Ukraine. The operation will help address these market shortfalls by mitigating the credit risk borne by the intermediary banks, thereby enabling them to lend to MSMEs at attractive terms and conditions. The operation is consistent with EU external policy objectives (in particular the overarching priority to foster jobs and sustainable and inclusive growth), country development objectives and will contribute to a number of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), most notably SDG8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and SDG10 (Reduced Inequalities).