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COVESTRO SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS RDI

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
400.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Belgien : 20.000.000 €
Niederlande : 48.000.000 €
Deutschland : 332.000.000 €
Industrie : 400.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
13/09/2023 : 10.000.000 €
10/04/2024 : 10.000.000 €
13/09/2023 : 24.000.000 €
10/04/2024 : 24.000.000 €
13/09/2023 : 166.000.000 €
10/04/2024 : 166.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
03/10/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COVESTRO SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS RDI

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
29 September 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 13/09/2023
20220760
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
COVESTRO SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS RDI
COVESTRO AG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 400 million
EUR 879 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the promoter's R&D investments over a 4-year period (2023-2026) focusing on the development of innovative and sustainable solutions for high-tech polymer materials used in many areas of daily life

The EIB financing will accelerate the implementation of the promoter's strategy of sustainable growth to become carbon neutral and fully circular. The R&D activities will cover the promoter's main business segments with the focus on developing innovative products and technologies to move away from fossil resources to to secondary and renewables sources, such as plastics waste, biomass and CO2.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the Bank's Innovation, Digital and Human Capital public policy goal. It concerns private sector investment in R&D activities in the field of advanced polyurethane and polycarbonate based materials, serving wide scope of industries, including automotive manufacturing, electronics, construction and home products. While the outcome and ultimate commercialisation of R&D activities are highly uncertain, the supported project will contribute to increased knowledge and know-how for further market penetration of new technologies and products with increased environmentally friendly performance, that are essential to meet carbon neutrality. In particular, the project will contribute to advancing innovative circular, resource efficient and pollution prevention technologies in specific chemical industry segments. Given the wide scope of sectors for the promoter's products application, resulting spill-over effects will generate economic benefits that are greater than those captured by the investor's financial returns. The Bank's contribution to the project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount as well as a signalling effect in terms of confidence in the business model, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The RDI activities will be carried out in already existing and authorised R&D facilities. The project does not fall under any of Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive ? Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore, not requiring screening or EIA Report.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. EU Directives on procurement are therefore not applicable.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
17 April 2023
13 September 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
03/10/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COVESTRO SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS RDI

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COVESTRO SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS RDI
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Oct 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
166891554
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220760
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Niederlande
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
03/10/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - COVESTRO SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS RDI
Andere Links
Übersicht
COVESTRO SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS RDI
Datenblätter
COVESTRO SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS RDI

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