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AXIAN TELECOM EXPANSION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
95.129.375,95 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Madagaskar : 38.051.750,38 €
Tansania : 57.077.625,57 €
Telekommunikation : 95.129.375,95 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
3/12/2024 : 38.051.750,38 €
3/12/2024 : 57.077.625,57 €
Andere Links
Related public register
12/04/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AXIAN TELECOM EXPANSION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB Global unterstützt AXIAN Telecom mit 100 Mio. US-Dollar beim Ausbau der mobilen Breitbandnetze in Madagaskar und Tansania

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
10 April 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 03/12/2024
20220703
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
AXIAN TELECOM EXPANSION
HONORA TANZANIA PLC,TELECOM MALAGASY SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
USD 100 million (EUR 92 million)
USD 224 million (EUR 207 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project relates to the investments in the promoters' mobile broadband networks in Tanzania and Madagascar. In Tanzania, the existing hardware of the radio access networks will be replaced by hardware based on a new innovative technology that will substantially improve the networks' energy efficiency. As a result, about 3000 additional sites in the country will get 4G coverage. In Madagascar, 4G will be activated on approximately 1300 sites. In both countries, the promoter will also start to deploy 5G, adding this new technology to a limited number of sites, mainly ln urban areas. Additionally, the project will also include core network upgrade and expansion in Madagascar, investments in microwave links to support the radio access network growth and 3G coverage and capacity expansion in both countries.

The aim is to increase mobile broadband coverage and capacity in Tanzania and Madagascar. The increased 4G and 5G coverage will support the transition to a digital economy in both countries, resulting in significant positive economic and social impacts.

Additionality and Impact

The project relates to the design, roll-out and operation of mobile telecommunications network throughout Madagascar and Tanzania including the initial rollout of 5G.


The transformation to a digital economy is at the centre of both Tanzania's and Madagascar's economic and social development strategy.


The digital agenda in Madagascar is supported by the programme "Digital for all", which recognises Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) as an important enabler of economic development and promotes the implementation of ICT projects. Facilitating the growth of the mobile sector also aligns with the Government's broader economic and social objectives for the Malagasy economy


In Tanzania, the newly Five-Year Development Plan for the period 2021-25, "Realising Competitiveness and Industrialisation for Human Development", sets out specific objectives related to the ICT sector as enabler of economic growth. The country's Ministry of ICT (MCIT), established in December 2021, acknowledges the potential of ICT for the socio-economic empowerment and recognises that the extension of connectivity is facing challenges, which are mainly linked to the insufficient funding.


The project is fully aligned with the objectives of the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) ? 'Global Europe' for the current MFF period (2021-2027) and addresses the specific market failure leading to under-investment in broadband network infrastructures in lower profitability areas, mainly due to low average revenue per user levels, combined, in the case of hard-to-reach areas, with high unit costs for the infrastructure.


The project is not expected to have significant negative environmental and social impacts. On the other hand, the roll-out of the infrastructure will support the country's transition to a digital economy, resulting in significant positive social impacts through increased 4G and 5G coverage (fourth and fifth generation of mobile phone technology). The promoters and their main supplier for the project are well-established companies with high capacity, which ensures high quality services. The investments related to radio access network modernisation in Tanzania, which objective is to improve the networks' energy efficiency contributes to climate change mitigation.


The sizeable hard currency loan provided by the European Investment Bank with a relatively long maturity and grace period will enable the promoters to secure the equipment internationally in order to implement the Project in line with best practices.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The promoter will be required to implement and operate the relevant investments in compliance with applicable national environmental law and similar EU requirements. To that end, the EIB will assess the promoter's capacity, approach and procedures to implement the different projects in line with the EIB's environmental and social standards.

The promoter shall ensure that the project implementation will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
15 Juni 2023
3 Dezember 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
12/04/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AXIAN TELECOM EXPANSION
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB Global unterstützt AXIAN Telecom mit 100 Mio. US-Dollar beim Ausbau der mobilen Breitbandnetze in Madagaskar und Tansania

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AXIAN TELECOM EXPANSION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Apr 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
162880268
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220703
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Tansania
Madagaskar
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
12/04/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AXIAN TELECOM EXPANSION
Andere Links
Übersicht
AXIAN TELECOM EXPANSION
Datenblätter
AXIAN TELECOM EXPANSION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB Global unterstützt AXIAN Telecom mit 100 Mio. US-Dollar beim Ausbau der mobilen Breitbandnetze in Madagaskar und Tansania

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB Global unterstützt AXIAN Telecom mit 100 Mio. US-Dollar beim Ausbau der mobilen Breitbandnetze in Madagaskar und Tansania
Andere Links
Related public register
12/04/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AXIAN TELECOM EXPANSION

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