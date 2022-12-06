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CO-INVESTMENT EIFFEL SOLAR IRELAND

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
21.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Irland : 21.000.000 €
Energie : 21.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
6/12/2022 : 21.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CO-INVESTMENT EIFFEL SOLAR IRELAND
Übergeordnetes Projekt
EIB CO-INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
10 Februar 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 06/12/2022
20220673
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CO-INVESTMENT EIFFEL SOLAR IRELAND
EIFFEL INVESTMENT GROUP SAS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 21 million
EUR 500 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns a co-investment alongside the Eiffel-managed Eiffel Energy Transition Funds I and II into a 744 Megawatt peak portfolio of solar energy projects in Ireland.

Through this operation, the EIB will support renewable energy production in Ireland by co-investing alongside the Eiffel-managed Eiffel Energy Transition Funds I and II. The operation will contribute to the achievement of Irish targets for renewable energy and to the reduction of CO2 emissions both in Ireland and the EU.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed operation is an EIB equity co-investment into a co-investment vehicle ("CIV") to participate in a EUR 100m bridge financing alongside the funds Eiffel Energy Transition Fund I and II SLP ("EETF") and other co-investors. The bridge facility allows the injection of equity into solar projects in Ireland (the "Project").


Due to the size required for the bridge facility, co-investors were necessary for the Project to be developed. The EIB is adding value by bridging a financing gap during the construction of the Project. This is possible thanks to the Bank's expertise in the renewable energy market.


The Project increases the renewable energy generation capacity in Ireland and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this project also contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as on Climate Action (transversal), and Environmental Sustainability and Economic and Social Cohesion (transversal).


These plants produce electricity from low carbon sources (Solar PV), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).


The Project will initially benefit from significant offtake agreements and will later be exposed to market prices. The Project offers a strong business model, allowing the promoter to gain critical size and consolidate its team with a long-term strategy.


The Project is expected to yield good quality results due to avoided greenhouse gas emissions, excellent social benefits, fair employment creation and an adequate governance system. Given the promoter's experience and the level of development of the project, the EIB's technical contribution has mostly been limited to crowding-in effect.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The projects are included in the annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring the local Environmental Authority to determine the need for an EIA process. The EIB will require the fund to ensure that its underlying investments respect the relevant EU directives and the environmental and social standards of the EIB.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company and does not benefit from special and exclusive rights. The Promoter has been assessed as neither a contracting authority nor a contracting entity as per EU public procurement legislation, and is not subject to the EU Public Procurement Directives.

Weitere Unterlagen
08/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CO-INVESTMENT EIFFEL SOLAR IRELAND
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
EIB CO-INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CO-INVESTMENT EIFFEL SOLAR IRELAND
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Mar 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160603621
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220673
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Irland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CO-INVESTMENT EIFFEL SOLAR IRELAND
Andere Links
Übersicht
CO-INVESTMENT EIFFEL SOLAR IRELAND
Datenblätter
CO-INVESTMENT EIFFEL SOLAR IRELAND
Übergeordnetes Projekt
EIB CO-INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

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