BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG ELECTRIC TRAINS

The Project will replace life expired rolling stock on the regional railway network for Baden-Württemberg. The Project is expected to contribute to modal shift from road to rail (or at least maintain rail modal share). This will contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions, traffic congestion, road accidents, air pollution and noise levels, operating and maintenance costs. The Project is 100% eligible under Climate Action.





The project fleet will help realise the objectives of specific studies for the optimal vehicle choice on non-electrified routes to replace diesel vehicles. They will also support the plans for improving the wider public transport offer in Baden-Württemberg as specified in its transport policy strategies and objectives.





The Bank's loans have been a cornerstone of the borrower's multi-billion investment programme into regional rolling stock ever since its establishment, providing a substantial contribution to the programme's financeability and affordability and attracting third-party financing.





The loan will offer key benefits such as a very long loan maturity and flexibility with respect to availability period, interest rate arrangements and grace periods as well as to drawdowns, which will enable the required alignment with the implementation and financial modalities of the Project.







