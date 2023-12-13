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CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
80.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 80.000.000 €
Energie : 80.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
15/12/2023 : 80.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA (PSF) 'HERRADURA'
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA (PSF) 'HERRADURA'
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA (PSF) 'SANCHO'
Related public register
15/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY - ADENDA AL ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA (PSF) "SANCHO",
Related public register
16/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY - ADENDA AL ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA (PSF) "HERRADURA",
Related public register
16/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY - ADENDA AL ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL SUBESTACIÓN ELÉCTRICA TRANSFORMADORA (SET) “GUADARRANQUE”, SET “HERRADURA” Y LÍNEA ELÉCTRICA DE EVACUACIÓN (LEE)
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA (PSF) "SANCHO"
Related public register
19/12/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
26 Oktober 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 15/12/2023
20220648
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY
COMPANIA ESPANOLA DE PETROLEOS SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 80 million
EUR 160 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Financing of the construction and operation of two solar photovoltaic plants for a total capacity of approximately 227 MW in the Spanish region of Andalucía.

The project consists in the development of two renewable plants in Spain. This project will contribute to the achievement of both national and EU energy and climate goals, reducing the reliance on fossil fuels and decarbonising the electricity production in the EU.

Additionality and Impact

The Project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV) in Spain and addresses the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution. The Project supports EU Renewable Energy (RE) objectives and supports Spain in meeting its commitments with respect to renewable energy targets and greenhouse gas emission reductions set out in their Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan (INECP). The Project will be located in a cohesion region.

The Project will not rely on any RE supporting schemes, though it will possibly rely (in part) on PPAs with also the possibility of the plants portfolio to be being exposed to merchant risks. The Project thereby contributes to the policy objective of supporting market integration of renewable energy projects.

The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as on Climate Action (transversal) and economic and social Cohesion (transversal).

The Promoter has a recognised project management capacity with a significant track record of international energy projects.

The EIB loan will diversify the Borrower's financing sources. The Bank is expected to provide the company with a longer maturity than available on the market and more aligned with the expected lifetime of the Project. EIB's financing would also provide a signalling effect on the soundness and quality of the Project.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Solar PV plants fall under Annex II of the EIA-Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. Based on their technical characteristics the overhead transmission lines for the interconnection of the schemes to the grid would fall under Annex I for one of the PV plants and under Annex II for the other. Both PV plants have obtained the environmental permits (Declaración de Impacto Ambiental). During appraisal, the Bank services will review the environmental studies, the authorisation procedures, including screening decisions, project descriptions, associated infrastructure as well as terms and conditions of the environmental and building permits.

The promoter has been assessed as a private company and the schemes envisaged for this operation are market-based renewable energy projects, which do not enjoy any special or exclusive rights. Therefore, private sector procurement procedures should apply. However, if at appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would require these rules to be applied.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
13 Dezember 2023
15 Dezember 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
14/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA (PSF) 'HERRADURA'
14/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA (PSF) 'HERRADURA'
14/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA (PSF) 'SANCHO'
15/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY - ADENDA AL ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA (PSF) "SANCHO",
16/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY - ADENDA AL ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA (PSF) "HERRADURA",
16/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY - ADENDA AL ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL SUBESTACIÓN ELÉCTRICA TRANSFORMADORA (SET) “GUADARRANQUE”, SET “HERRADURA” Y LÍNEA ELÉCTRICA DE EVACUACIÓN (LEE)
14/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA (PSF) "SANCHO"
19/12/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA (PSF) 'HERRADURA'
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Nov 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
182267593
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220648
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA (PSF) 'HERRADURA'
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Nov 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
181996506
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220648
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA (PSF) 'SANCHO'
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Nov 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
182031194
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220648
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY - ADENDA AL ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA (PSF) "SANCHO",
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Nov 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
182028197
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220648
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY - ADENDA AL ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA (PSF) "HERRADURA",
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Nov 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
182028800
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220648
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY - ADENDA AL ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL SUBESTACIÓN ELÉCTRICA TRANSFORMADORA (SET) “GUADARRANQUE”, SET “HERRADURA” Y LÍNEA ELÉCTRICA DE EVACUACIÓN (LEE)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Nov 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
182008261
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220648
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA (PSF) "SANCHO"
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Nov 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
182244504
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220648
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
179435696
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220648
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA (PSF) 'HERRADURA'
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA (PSF) 'HERRADURA'
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA (PSF) 'SANCHO'
Related public register
15/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY - ADENDA AL ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA (PSF) "SANCHO",
Related public register
16/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY - ADENDA AL ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA (PSF) "HERRADURA",
Related public register
16/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY - ADENDA AL ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL SUBESTACIÓN ELÉCTRICA TRANSFORMADORA (SET) “GUADARRANQUE”, SET “HERRADURA” Y LÍNEA ELÉCTRICA DE EVACUACIÓN (LEE)
Related public register
14/11/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA (PSF) "SANCHO"
Related public register
19/12/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY
Andere Links
Übersicht
CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY
Datenblätter
CADIZ REPOWEREU SOLAR ENERGY

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