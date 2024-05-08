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BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
300.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Indien : 300.000.000 €
Verkehr : 300.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
14/06/2024 : 300.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
08/04/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment & Resettlement Policy Framework for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project
Related public register
07/04/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT - Preparation of Environmental Impact Assessment Report and Social Impact Assessment Report for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project
Related public register
22/05/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
23 Oktober 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 14/06/2024
20220637
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT
RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY (KARNATAKA) LTD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 300 million
EUR 1579 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will co-finance the construction of a new suburban railway network with 58 stations covering 4 dedicated rail corridors in Bangalore, spanning approximately for 149 km in total length.

The aim is to contribute to the sustainable development of the Bangalore metropolitan region through low carbon and climate resilient urban infrastructure and improved access. The new suburban railway network will also improve the business environment for private sector development and facilitate access to amenities and jobs. The project is in line with the EU Country Strategy Paper for India which highlights the infrastructure gap and need to address rising greenhouse gas emissions. It supports two main objectives of EIB External Mandate: (i) climate change mitigation, by promoting modal shift from road to rail while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and (ii) social and economic infrastructure development, by contributing to urban development.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the construction of a new suburban railway network in the greater Bangalore Metropolitan Area, comprising 4 interconnected rail corridors (of 149km length) incl. 58 stations and 2 depots. The project will upgrade public transport supply, connecting the city of Bangalore with suburbs and satellite townships.

By supporting the shift of traffic to a more sustainable transport mode, the project will reduce negative externalities of road traffic (noise and air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, road accidents and congestion), improving travel times and costs. By providing safe and affordable

transport to more vulnerable groups, e.g. people with reduced mobility and women, further benefits are unlocked, for example more egalitarian access to jobs and study opportunities. The project contributes to a wide range of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), most notably climate change mitigation (viz. SDG 13) and urban infrastructure improvement (viz. SDGs 9 & 11). The project is aligned to the EU's Global Gateway and carried out under the Team Europe Flag. The project is consistent with the EU Country Strategy Paper for India (2018), the EU-India Strategic Partnership: A Roadmap to 2025, India's National Urban Transport Policy (2014) and Bangalore's own comprehensive Mobility Plan (2020). The project benefits from EIB's advantageous long-term funding, as well as the raising of social and environmental standards and technical advice.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

In India, metro projects do not fall within the scope of the relevant Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) legislation unless the built up area is beyond a defined threshold, in which case the project is subject to screening by the State level Competent Authority. The status of screening, if any, is to be determined during appraisal. The project has in any case been subject to an environmental and social impact assessment. The further steps in assessing and managing environmental risks are to be reviewed during appraisal. Compliance with relevant EIB Social Standards is to be reviewed.

The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
8 Mai 2024
14 Juni 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
08/04/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment & Resettlement Policy Framework for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project
07/04/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT - Preparation of Environmental Impact Assessment Report and Social Impact Assessment Report for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project
22/05/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment & Resettlement Policy Framework for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Apr 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
204281247
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220637
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Indien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT - Preparation of Environmental Impact Assessment Report and Social Impact Assessment Report for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Apr 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
204293658
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220637
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Indien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 May 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
167832851
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220637
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Indien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
08/04/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment & Resettlement Policy Framework for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project
Related public register
07/04/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT - Preparation of Environmental Impact Assessment Report and Social Impact Assessment Report for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project
Related public register
22/05/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT
Andere Links
Übersicht
BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT
Datenblätter
BANGALORE SUBURBAN RAILWAY PROJECT

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