EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2021-2027 (PL)

The Project concerns priority investments of 5 selected Operational Programmes of the EU Cohesion Policy funds of Poland: Smart Economy (FENG); Digital Development (FERC); Social Development (FERS); Eastern Poland (FEPW); and it also includes priority I & II (Climate and Environment) under the Operational Programme FEnIKS. The investment programme is plan-led and well-embedded in the EU Cohesion policy architecture centering around the five policy goals of a smarter, a greener, a more connected, a more social Europe and a Europe closer to citizens.

Specifically, the Project will support research, development and innovation activities whose returns to society are known to be larger than the financial return to the investor. The Project will also support education, health, lifelong learning and skills development, which will increase the economy's stock of human and social capital, reduce shortages of skilled labour and protect vulnerable persons from sliding into long-term unemployment. Investments in energy efficiency, preservation of the environment and disaster risk reduction will result in diverse positive externalities.

The Project fosters a balanced socioeconomic and territorial development of Poland, in line with the Territorial Agenda 2030. It will therefore contribute to the EU's policy objective of economic and social cohesion. The Project addresses sub-optimal investment situations in many sectors, increasing endowment with vital infrastructure essential to social and economic cohesion.

The EIB financing on favourable terms such as long tenors provides diversity in the financing structure and assists with the affordability of its public investment programmes, especially in light of recent market changes. The EIB loan co-finances the required national contribution in the investments supported by EU funds, which will help kick-start/accelerate the implementation of subprojects on the ground.