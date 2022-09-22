UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - THE CZECH REPUBLIC

This Operation supports the achievement of most UN Sustainable Development Goals and it supports investments related to the adoption of the Temporary Protection Directive. As most of the expenditures are foreseen to be spent in less-developed regions, under the EIB's Cohesion priority regions objective, the Operation contributes to the EU Public Policy Goal of Economic and Social Cohesion as well as EU Gender Equality. The Operation is aligned with the EIB Gender Equality Strategy and Action Plan.





This Operation will support the implementation of the Czech Republic´s government strategy on the Ukrainian refugee crisis. The Operation will enable the service providers to adequately respond to the needs of refugees and host communities, primarily in selected areas of health care and education, by expanding its services and infrastructure. The Operation aims to address a situation that disproportionately affects women, children, persons with disabilities and older persons.





The overall social benefit is expected to be substantial resulting from provision and sustainability of quality infrastructure and services particularly in relation to the health care, education and other. Wider social-economic benefits may be expected, such as positive effects on employment, productivity, social integration and sustainability impacts resulting from the improvement of public infrastructure and services.





The EIB advantageous and flexible loan contributes to diversification and stability of financing of the Czech Sovereign. Maturity of the tranches combined with a possibility of the currency and/or interest rates conversion add up to the Borrower's comfort.