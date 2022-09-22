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UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - THE CZECH REPUBLIC

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
200.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Czechia : 200.000.000 €
Bildung : 40.000.000 €
Gesundheit : 160.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
22/12/2022 : 40.000.000 €
22/12/2022 : 160.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
28/09/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - THE CZECH REPUBLIC
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - THE CZECH REPUBLIC
Übergeordnetes Projekt
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
22 September 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/12/2022
20220544
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - THE CZECH REPUBLIC
CZECH REPUBLIC - MINISTRY OF FINANCE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
EUR 200 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Supporting the Czech Government's Strategy on the Ukrainian Refugee Crisis through financing urgent expenses related to Ukrainian refugees in the country, in particular in the areas of healthcare, education and other.

The EIB operation will support the implementation of the Czech Republic's government strategy on the Ukrainian refugee crisis, adopted in April 2022. In response to the current emerging situation, the strategy defines 13 priorities mitigating the impact of the wave of refugees on the economic and social infrastructure and services in the country, comprised of actions in the various areas including housing, healthcare, education, social, security, legal, financial, communication, external coordination, digitalisation and other. This EIB operation will be dedicated to urgent expenditures in relation to the refugees. The operation will enable the service providers to adequately respond to the needs of refugees and host communities, primarily in selected areas of healthcare and education, by expanding its services and infrastructure. The operation will support the achievement of many of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and will support investments related to the adoption of the Temporary Protection Directive. As most of the expenditures are foreseen to be directed to less-developed regions, under the EIB's Cohesion priority regions objective, the operation will contribute to the EU Public Policy Goal of Economic and Social Cohesion. The operation will contribute to EU Gender Equality and will bring benefits particularly to women, children and vulnerable groups.

Additionality and Impact

This Operation supports the achievement of most UN Sustainable Development Goals and it supports investments related to the adoption of the Temporary Protection Directive. As most of the expenditures are foreseen to be spent in less-developed regions, under the EIB's Cohesion priority regions objective, the Operation contributes to the EU Public Policy Goal of Economic and Social Cohesion as well as EU Gender Equality. The Operation is aligned with the EIB Gender Equality Strategy and Action Plan. 


This Operation will support the implementation of the Czech Republic´s government strategy on the Ukrainian refugee crisis. The Operation will enable the service providers to adequately respond to the needs of refugees and host communities, primarily in selected areas of health care and education, by expanding its services and infrastructure. The Operation aims to address a situation that disproportionately affects women, children, persons with disabilities and older persons.


The overall social benefit is expected to be substantial resulting from provision and sustainability of quality infrastructure and services particularly in relation to the health care, education and other. Wider social-economic benefits may be expected, such as positive effects on employment, productivity, social integration and sustainability impacts resulting from the improvement of public infrastructure and services.


The EIB advantageous and flexible loan contributes to diversification and stability of financing of the Czech Sovereign. Maturity of the tranches combined with a possibility of the currency and/or interest rates conversion add up to the Borrower's comfort.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will undertake actions in order for the promoters to ensure compliance with the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, as well as Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively) and with the respective applicable Czech law implementing the referred Directives.

The Bank will undertake actions in order for the promoters to ensure that contracts for implementation of the projects will be tendered in accordance with the EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU and with the respective applicable Czech law implementing the referred Directives, with publication of tender notices in the Czech Public Procurement Bulletin and in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
28/09/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - THE CZECH REPUBLIC
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - THE CZECH REPUBLIC
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - THE CZECH REPUBLIC
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Sep 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
158514259
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220544
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Tschechien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - THE CZECH REPUBLIC
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
235591000
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20220544
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Tschechien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
28/09/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - THE CZECH REPUBLIC
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - THE CZECH REPUBLIC
Andere Links
Übersicht
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - THE CZECH REPUBLIC
Datenblätter
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - THE CZECH REPUBLIC
Übergeordnetes Projekt
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS

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