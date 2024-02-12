ITALIAN NATIONAL STRATEGIC HUB PPP

The deployment of the proposed governmental cloud infrastructure will enable the delivery of an innovative and secure cloud offering to Italian public administrations, while ensuring the sovereignty over the data managed, and compliance with applicable data security regulations. The project thus supports Italy in its efforts to foster its digital economy and therefore contributes to the European Data and Digital Strategy by investing in innovation enabling facilities, such as data centres as well as related services. The financial and non-financial contribution of EIB make a difference to the project. EIB's advice contributes to the technical and economic quality of the investment through project-specific analysis and monitoring. EIB financing contributes to the diversification of financing sources and is an innovative structure with intermediated loans for an underlying PPP. This will entail the tailoring of the disbursement and repayment mechanics thus introducing innovative elements.