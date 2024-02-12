ITALIAN NATIONAL STRATEGIC HUB PPP

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Dienstleistungen - Information und Kommunikation
The project relates to the deployment, under a public private partnership, of a digital cloud infrastructure for the Italian public administration.
The cloud infrastructure will consist of the fitting out of 4 interconnected Tier III and Tier IV Data Centres (DC) in Italy, 2 located in the north and 2 data centres located in the centre of the country.
The deployment of the proposed governmental cloud infrastructure will enable the delivery of an innovative and secure cloud offering to Italian public administrations, while ensuring the sovereignty over the data managed, and compliance with applicable data security regulations. The project thus supports Italy in its efforts to foster its digital economy and therefore contributes to the European Data and Digital Strategy by investing in innovation enabling facilities, such as data centres as well as related services. The financial and non-financial contribution of EIB make a difference to the project. EIB's advice contributes to the technical and economic quality of the investment through project-specific analysis and monitoring. EIB financing contributes to the diversification of financing sources and is an innovative structure with intermediated loans for an underlying PPP. This will entail the tailoring of the disbursement and repayment mechanics thus introducing innovative elements.
The fitting out of existing data center facilities do not fall under Annex I and II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Haftungsausschluss
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