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NOVOZYMES INNOVATIVE BIOTECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Dänemark : 100.000.000 €
Industrie : 100.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
26/01/2023 : 100.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NOVOZYMES INNOVATIVE BIOTECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - NOVOZYMES INNOVATIVE BIOTECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
30 November 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 26/01/2023
20220504
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
NOVOZYMES INNOVATIVE BIOTECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS
NOVOZYMES A/S
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
EUR 287 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

Novozymes's research, development and innovation (RDI) investments for the development of innovative industrial enzymes, proteins and microorganisms.

The RDI activities will focus on the development of products and solutions that enhance product quality and process/energy efficiency in industries such as detergents, food and beverages, bioenergy, agriculture and feed and technical industries.

Additionality and Impact

The project's activities are in line with the priorities under Horizon Europe Pillar 2 - Global Challenges & European Industrial Competitiveness. The project is eligible under Article 309 point (c) Common interest, and qualifies under the Bank's "Innovation; Digital and Human Capital" public policy goal.


The financing of this project supports RDI activities in the development of new products and technologies in the area of industrial enzymes and micro-organisms. The project is expected to improve (i) the productivity of the promoter's customers through the development of innovative solutions in terms of performance, quality, speed, safety, flexibility as well as (ii) the cost competitiveness of the promoter's products and technologies.


A part of the projects activities is expected to generate positive contributions in terms of improvement of productivity, energy saving and environmental sustainability; subsequently, the project is expected to contribute to the Bank's Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability objectives (this will be assessed in detail during the project appraisal).


The promoter's investments address the market failures and gaps associated with (i) imperfect competition and incomplete markets for innovative sustainable technologies, and those addressed by (ii) projects with positive knowledge, environmental and safety externalities generation.


The EIB support to this operation is expected to provide tangible value-added benefit, positively contributing to the promoter's RDI investments by lowering the associated cost of financing and offering more flexible terms compared to the commercial banks.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project includes RDI activities that are not specifically mentioned under the EIA Directive and that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project will therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Kommentar(e)

Enzyme-assisted products and processes enjoy increasing demand, because they typically replace more environmentally intrusive conventional chemical or more energy intensive processes. Henceforth, following the net-positive effect of enzymatic processes on the environment and their very broad range of applications, this programme will also have a positive contribution on climate action and environmental sustainability.

Weitere Unterlagen
07/02/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NOVOZYMES INNOVATIVE BIOTECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS
11/10/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - NOVOZYMES INNOVATIVE BIOTECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NOVOZYMES INNOVATIVE BIOTECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Feb 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
161219389
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220504
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Dänemark
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - NOVOZYMES INNOVATIVE BIOTECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Oct 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
249647387
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20220504
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Dänemark
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
07/02/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NOVOZYMES INNOVATIVE BIOTECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS
Related public register
11/10/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - NOVOZYMES INNOVATIVE BIOTECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS
Andere Links
Übersicht
NOVOZYMES INNOVATIVE BIOTECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS
Datenblätter
NOVOZYMES INNOVATIVE BIOTECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

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