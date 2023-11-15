S-BAHN KOELN ROLLING STOCK

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei
The project involves the purchasing of new electric multiple unit trains for S-Bahn Cologne to replace life-expired vehicles.
The aim of the new fleet is to complement the service improvements enabled by significant infrastructure works, in particular the enhancement capacity through the city centre (Knoten Köln Ausbau S-Bahn-Stammstrecke) and sizeable expansion of the S-Bahn network. Together, these will allow increasing the service frequency and the reach of the S-Bahn services.
The Project protects the traffic share of sustainable transport modes and averts negative transport externalities that would result from not investing into new rail rolling stock. The Project will replace life expired rolling stock on the Cologne S-Bahn network and expand the capacity of the existing fleet. The project is expected to contribute to modal shift from road to rail (or at least maintain rail modal share). This will contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions, traffic congestion, road accidents, and air pollution. The project is 100% eligible under Climate Action.
The Bank fulfils its role in crowding in other credit institutions and is entrusted by the Borrowers to finance early tranches to secure overall funding. The loan will offer key benefits such as a very long loan maturity, flexibility with respect to the availability period and grace periods as well as to drawdowns, which will enable the required alignment with the implementation and financial modalities of the Project.
The investment proposed under the project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need for an EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots), not included in the investment proposed but needed for the correct operation of the new rolling stock, will be analysed during the appraisal. Arrangements for the replacement or decommissioning of old rolling stock will be reviewed during appraisal. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by contributing to modal shift from road to railways.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
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