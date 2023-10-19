UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - BRANDENBURG FL

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Stadtentwicklung - Baugewerbe/Bau
The framework loan (FL) will help the state of Brandenburg to face the increased costs to host refugees and migrants, in particular capital expenditures related to reception and accommodation facilities.
The aim is to support the Land in implementing all activities related to refugees and migrants hosting and consequent social issues, which have increased since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. The FL contributes to achieve many of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and will support investments related to the adoption of the Temporary Protection Directive. Additionally, the operation will contribute to the EU Public Policy Goal of Economic and Social Cohesion, since most of the expenditures concern less-developed regions, under the EIB's Cohesion priority regions objective.
The Operation supports a number of UN Sustainable Development Goals, EU Directives and Actions and contributes to national and regional objectives in relation to the provision of adequate accommodation for Ukrainian and other refugees. The current supply of reception capacity and refugee accommodation is insufficient and does not meet the existing demand. This Operation will contribute to cover current investment needs in refugee accommodation in the region and will increase the reception capacity and the provision of accommodation for refugees. The Operation addresses social inclusion as well as a more equitable access to accommodation for refugees. The Operation's broader social benefit relates to alleviating current constraints in existing housing provision and to providing adequate infrastructures for women, children and vulnerable groups, thereby improving their living conditions and their overall quality of life.
The EIB's advantageous and flexible loan contributes to the diversification and stability of the financing sources of ILB. The maturity of the tranches combined with a possibility of using currency and/or interest rates conversion are of value to the Borrower, as are the possibility under this special Programme Loan related to the refugee crisis to fund 100% of the PIC.
The EIB will ensure that the promoters comply with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), as well as Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively).
The EIB will ensure that the contracts to implement the projects will be tendered in accordance with the EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
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