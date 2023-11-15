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JET-P SOUTH AFRICA TRANSNET DECARBONISATION FL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
350.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Südafrika : 350.000.000 €
Energie : 17.500.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 17.500.000 €
Verkehr : 315.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
14/11/2024 : 17.500.000 €
14/11/2024 : 17.500.000 €
14/11/2024 : 315.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
22/09/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - JET-P SOUTH AFRICA TRANSNET DECARBONISATION FL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB Global unterstützt grüne Wende in Südafrika mit Rahmendarlehen von 350 Mio. Euro an Transnet

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
19 September 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 14/11/2024
20220490
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
JET-P SOUTH AFRICA TRANSNET DECARBONISATION FL
TRANSNET SOC LTD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 350 million
EUR 1480 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the financing of Transnet's investment programme as part of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JET-P) in South Africa. The schemes included in the project will concern the renewal and/or rehabilitation of Transnet's assets, particularly its port and freight railway infrastructure, as well as the construction of new assets enabling the development of the green hydrogen value chain.

At the UNFCCC COP26 in November 2021, South Africa, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and the European Union announced a new ambitious, long-term Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) to support South Africa's decarbonization effort in the context of domestic climate policy, including transitioning its economy towards cleaner energy sources. The EU pledged EUR 1.03 bn, out of which EUR 1bn from the EIB. It is in this context that the EIB is considering a EUR 500m framework loan to support Transnet on its journey to becoming a low carbon, efficient and sustainable logistics company.

Additionality and Impact

The operation supports an investment program for Transnet as part of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JET-P) in South Africa. The schemes included under the framework loan will concern the renewal or rehabilitation of Transnet's assets, including its port and freight railway infrastructure and new assets in the green hydrogen value chain.

 

The operation will facilitate a modal shift to cleaner transportation modes. It is expected to strengthen the country's connectivity and competitiveness. It will also address different market failures by minimising negative transport and environmental externalities.

 

The project is expected to be in line with the objectives of initiatives such as the country's Nationally Determined Contribution, EU's Global Gateway and REPowerEU, and the SA-EU Multiannual Indicative Programme. It contributes towards several Sustainable Development Goals, in particular SDG7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and SDG13 (Climate Action).

 

The EIB loan will have significant value added for Transnet due to: (i) its flexibility, (ii) a tenor that matches the economic life of the assets, (iii) a grace and availability period that suits the company's needs, (iv) an attractive pricing, (v) the strong signal that the supply side of the green hydrogen is an activity supported by the EIB, crowding in other financiers. 

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and climate adaptation. Details of Transnet's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with national legislation, the principle of EU and international standards as well as EIB's Environmental and Social Standards as well as the capacity of the Promoter to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts will be reviewed during appraisal.

Local content requirements may be applicable to certain schemes to be financed for which a partial derogation from the EIB Guide to Procurement may be required. This will be confirmed at allocation stage. For all other procurement related matters, the Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
15 November 2023
14 November 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
22/09/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - JET-P SOUTH AFRICA TRANSNET DECARBONISATION FL
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB Global unterstützt grüne Wende in Südafrika mit Rahmendarlehen von 350 Mio. Euro an Transnet

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - JET-P SOUTH AFRICA TRANSNET DECARBONISATION FL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Sep 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
167571008
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220490
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Energie
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Südafrika
Länder
Südafrika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
22/09/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - JET-P SOUTH AFRICA TRANSNET DECARBONISATION FL
Andere Links
Übersicht
JET-P SOUTH AFRICA TRANSNET DECARBONISATION FL
Datenblätter
JET-P SOUTH AFRICA TRANSNET DECARBONISATION FL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB Global unterstützt grüne Wende in Südafrika mit Rahmendarlehen von 350 Mio. Euro an Transnet

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB Global unterstützt grüne Wende in Südafrika mit Rahmendarlehen von 350 Mio. Euro an Transnet
Andere Links
Related public register
22/09/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - JET-P SOUTH AFRICA TRANSNET DECARBONISATION FL

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