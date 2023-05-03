AVL AUTOMOTIVE TEST SYSTEMS RDI

AVL is a research and development company providing mobility engineering, innovative testing and simulation solutions to automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers for passenger cars and commercial vehicles applications. It is an R&D intensive company and one of Austria's most innovative ones, as highlighted by its intense patenting activity (highest number of patents in Austria in 2021). The project concerns the promoter's investments to develop innovative powertrain technology solutions for application in battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles, ADAS and AD validation technologies, AI-based manufacturing technologies, advanced simulation technologies and innovative testing systems. It will contribute to lower the barriers to the adoption of such vehicle technologies in the market, contribute to further knowledge creation and diffusion, and to the transformation of the automotive and transport industry in the direction of electrification and increased sustainability. These investments contribute to the Bank's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" public policy objective and a part of them to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objective. EIB financing supports the promoter's investments addressing market failures and gaps associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets for innovative and still market-entry-stage vehicle electrification, including fuel-cell, technologies, and those addressed by projects with positive knowledge, safety and environmental externalities generation.





The promoter's R&D capability and well-structured organisation, its focus on innovative technologies and sustainability, its established relationships and reputation in the customer industries, along with its experienced management will help implement a sound and sustainable project, integrating positive environmental and social dimensions, contribute to address and mitigate market failures, and through its additionality, contribute to the Bank's policy objectives.





The Bank's contribution to the project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount, flexible drawdown terms as well as catalysing effect on crowding-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation and diversifying the company`s financing sources.





The Bank's technical contribution and advice is primarily explained by the guidance provided to align the project scope with policy objectives at project origination.





The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.