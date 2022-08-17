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MADAGASCAR SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
20.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Madagaskar : 20.000.000 €
Industrie : 4.460.000 €
Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft : 15.540.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
17/07/2023 : 4.460.000 €
17/07/2023 : 15.540.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADAGASCAR SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL
Related public register
01/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MADAGASCAR SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Madagaskar: EIB-Kredit von 20 Mio. Euro an Sahanala für Landwirtschaft, Fischerei und Ernährungssicherheit

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
17 August 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 17/07/2023
20220466
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
MADAGASCAR SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE
SAHANALA MADAGASCAR SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 20 million
EUR 40 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Support to develop the activities of a social enterprise in two regions of Madagascar for the professionalisation of agricultural and fishing activities of people living in environmentally sensitive areas to ensure sustainable income and environmental protection.

The project intends to support the value chain development of maize/rice and fish in two rural areas of Madagascar by professionalising and integrating local producers and communities into a federation to acquire economies of scale as off-taker and producer, while enabling nature conservation activities in their regions.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the Promoter diversification by financing the development of value chains in remote and naturally sensitive rural areas, based on local community development and natural resource preservation.


The proposed operation is expected to be financed through the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI). The investment programme fully contributes to the objectives of the Global Europe-NDICI Trust Fund, which advocates for the development and strengthening of the private sector.

 

The operation is aligned with the EU indicative programme 2021-2027 in Madagascar, and with the priorities of the National Emergence Plan, promoting the integration of economic, social, and environmental aspects.


The operation supports social stability and environmental protection, both public good market failures, in increasing the resilience of rural communities, mitigating food supply volatility and reducing post-harvest losses. Through this operation, the EIB will contribute to the achievement of several UN's Sustainable Development Goals too.


The project will also generate further positive externalities in supporting community development (schools, basic health care, etc.) thanks to the company's benefits investments in social and environmental programs.


The EIB technical contribution supported the Promoter capacity to comply with international finance requirements.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The Promoter, founded in 2010 at the request of a non-profit association managing marine and terrestrial protected areas in Madagascar, has the objective of complementing the natural reserve protection activities with surrounding populations' economic development to prevent the illegal use of protected land for productive use. The Promoter is supporting local producers and local communities by professionalising and integrating them into a federation to acquire economies of scale as off-taker and producer, while enabling nature conservation activities in their regions. The Promoter will be required to implement and operate the relevant investments in compliance with applicable national environmental law and similar EU requirements.

The Promoter is a private company, not operating in the utility sector, active in rural development in Madagascar. Its procurement procedures will be assessed during appraisal.

Weitere Unterlagen
24/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADAGASCAR SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL
01/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MADAGASCAR SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Madagaskar: EIB-Kredit von 20 Mio. Euro an Sahanala für Landwirtschaft, Fischerei und Ernährungssicherheit

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADAGASCAR SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Dec 2022
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
165596143
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220466
Sektor(en)
Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft
Industrie
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Madagaskar
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MADAGASCAR SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Mar 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
164621590
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220466
Sektor(en)
Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft
Industrie
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Madagaskar
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADAGASCAR SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL
Related public register
01/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MADAGASCAR SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE
Andere Links
Übersicht
MADAGASCAR SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE
Datenblätter
MADAGASCAR SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Madagaskar: EIB-Kredit von 20 Mio. Euro an Sahanala für Landwirtschaft, Fischerei und Ernährungssicherheit

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Madagaskar: EIB-Kredit von 20 Mio. Euro an Sahanala für Landwirtschaft, Fischerei und Ernährungssicherheit
Andere Links
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - MADAGASCAR SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL
Related public register
01/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MADAGASCAR SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE

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