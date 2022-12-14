EDFI EUROPEAN FINANCING PARTNERS VII

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
The project covers the replenishment of European Financing Partners (EFP) through a contribution of up to EUR 300 million from EIB own resources to co-finance projects with European Development Finance Institutions (EDFI) outside of the EU on a pari passu basis.
EFP has the double objective of promoting sustainable private sector development outside the EU through co-financing of individual debt, equity and/or guarantees operations and strengthening cooperation between the EIB and eligible EDFIs. Through EFP, the EIB expects to support projects in a variety sectors such as Financial Institutions, Telecom, Agriculture, Industry and others.
European Financing Partners (EFP) provides a framework for collaboration between the participating European Development Finance Institutions and the European Investment Bank. EFP helps to achieve Team Europe initiatives in the various regions outside of Europe and focuses on the provision of financing to a wide range of counterparts and sectors. This operation is expected to improve access to finance in the target regions and deepen cooperation between European development finance institutions.
The operation is in line with the goals set on in the NDICI framework, including eradicating poverty and creating prosperity.
Investment in private sector activities tie in with the EU global gateway strategy, part of which includes boosting competitiveness and the security of global supply chains. The operation is also help to achieve Team Europe Initiatives in various global regions, such as investing in young businesses in Africa and improving the sustainability of supply chains globally.
Financing terms offered by EIB via EFP typically go beyond what is available in the local market (e.g. longer tenor, better match with economic life). EIB also contributed to the standards applicable by EIB operations. EFP is designed in a manner that EIB is the largest single contributing entity to EFP operations, whilst crowding in other financiers to complete the financing package.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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