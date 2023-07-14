GDANSK SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Stadtentwicklung - Baugewerbe/Bau
The project consists in a sub-operation under UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS (2022-0249) to co-finance municipal infrastructure in the City of Gdansk.
The aim is to meet the increased demand for municipal services and infrastructure due to the high number of Ukrainian refugees.
The Project will improve the provision of public services for which demand increased due to unprecedented population increase. Provision of public services will result in positive economic, environmental and social externalities. With a significant share of climate-related investments, the project will also bring positive climate-related externalities. Investments are expected to require a relatively high up-front investment cost, which necessitates access to long-term funding which is not easily available in the financial market. In the absence of such long-term financing, investment decisions would be further delayed. Located in the convergence area, the project supports strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.
The Project is in accordance with the provisions of the 2016 EU Urban Agenda, the new 2020 Leipzig Charter for sustainable urban development, and the EU2020 Strategy for smart, sustainable and inclusive growth. The Project is eligible under Article 309 of the TFEU point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest. The investments to be supported are in line with the City's strategic planning and development policies.
The flexible, long-term and attractively priced EIB loan addresses the City's funding needs. It further allows the City to invest its own funds and available EU funding. The EIB loan will have significant value added for the City due to: (i) its flexibility; (ii) a tenor that matches the economic life of the assets financed; (iii) grace and availability periods that fit the City's expectations and needs; and (iv) attractive pricing. The financing will also strengthen the funding base of the City.
The promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal, particularly with regard to EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, EU Strategic environmental assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the construction and refurbishment investments will also be further assessed during Project appraisal. The schemes under the Framework Loan should have an overall positive impact on the environment by promoting sustainable urban development and reducing energy consumption.
The promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU/2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.