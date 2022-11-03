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SOFTWARE AG RDI DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 94.400.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 100.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
22/11/2022 : 5.600.000 €
22/11/2022 : 94.400.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOFTWARE AG RDI DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
2 Februar 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/11/2022
20220426
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SOFTWARE AG RDI DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
SOFTWARE AG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
EUR 279 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The loan will finance the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities related to Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, hybrid integration, business process mining and self-serve analytics. The RDI project will be carried out in 2023 and 2024, mostly in Germany.

The purpose is to create an integrated platform as a service (iPaaS) solution based on four main pillars: Integration of Applications, Integration of Things, Integration of Processes, and Integration of Data. IPaaS will create a digital backbone infrastructure to support its customers digital transition strategy.

Additionality and Impact

The project will finance the realisation of a complete integration platform as a service (iPaaS) solution to enable SMEs, MidCap and Corporates to implement their digital transition strategy and which will allow them to not only overcome mission critical data and transaction silos issues, but also build new connected business models that better serve their customers. This would have a water fall effect into creating better product offering, embracing innovation toward a smarter, more connected and sustainable future in line with the EU's digital ambition for 2030, set up in the Digital Compass.

The operation grants the promoter long term funding at favourable terms, drawdown flexibility and length of the availability period, supporting the promoter to maintain and increase its innovation activities, with wider economic benefits, thereby attracting more funding from private lenders (crowd-in effect) and contributing to its funding diversification.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

IPaaS is neither specifically mentioned in the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, nor in any of its Annexes, therefore it is not subject to the same. However, this aspect will be further assessed during project appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU public procurement rules or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/25/EU), then it will be required that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in line with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU and Directive 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the EU Court of Justice, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
3 November 2022
22 November 2022
Weitere Unterlagen
08/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOFTWARE AG RDI DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOFTWARE AG RDI DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Mar 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
158797168
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220426
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
EU-Länder
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOFTWARE AG RDI DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Andere Links
Übersicht
SOFTWARE AG RDI DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Datenblätter
SOFTWARE AG RDI DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

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