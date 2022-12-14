CARTAGENA ADVANCED BIOFUELS

The project generates significant additionality in terms of positive knowledge, carbon and environmental externalities through RDI driven commercial deployment of innovative advanced bio-fuels production, with low-carbon and low-pollution energy generation. The project will also contribute to increasing security of energy supply by reducing EU dependency on imports of fossil fuels. Security of energy supply can be considered a public good. Furthermore, the part of operation located in an EU cohesion region supports economic and social cohesion.

The project is fully aligned with several key EU policies, namely the Green Deal and the Fit-for-55 package. A valuable merit of the operation is that it targets supplying second generation bio-fuels also to "hard to decarbonise" domains, such as aviation, necessary to achieve the EU decarbonisation objectives for 2030 and 2050, as well as other relevant EU Directives, including the REDII and ReFuelEU Aviation.

The EIB has a significant role to play in the support of industrial scale-up of relevant low carbon technologies. In this specific project, given its complexity and intrinsic "technological risk", the EIB supports the first commercial implementation for this advanced biofuels technology.

The EIB financial contribution is considered very good and valuable to the client, as it offers more flexible conditions compared to market alternatives, in particular in terms of long availability period and flexible disbursements. The EIB loan will diversify the borrower's lender base and increase the share of loans in its total financing.