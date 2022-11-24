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KONE INNOVATIVE PEOPLE FLOW RDI II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
200.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 12.000.000 €
Finnland : 188.000.000 €
Industrie : 200.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
21/12/2022 : 12.000.000 €
21/12/2022 : 188.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KONE INNOVATIVE PEOPLE FLOW RDI II

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
6 Februar 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/12/2022
20220422
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
KONE INNOVATIVE PEOPLE FLOW RDI II
KONE OYJ
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
EUR 515 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project comprises investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) in the field of elevators, escalators, auto-walks, automatic doors, as well as intelligent technologies and solutions for people flow. Investments are to be carried out primarily in Finland and for the remaining part in Italy over the period 2022-2025.

The project aims at improving the energy efficiency and functional performance of the product range, developing new solutions and new products, as well as leveraging digitalisation and IoT to provide new services and improve customers' experience.

Additionality and Impact

The RDI activities included in the financed project cover a wide range of developments in the fields of elevators, escalators, auto-walks, automatic doors as well as intelligent technologies and solutions for people flow. These RDI activities generate significant positive knowledge, technology and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products or services and through skills development and upgrading.


The Promoter's investments address the market failures and gaps associated with projects with positive knowledge, environmental and safety externalities generation.


The project will have important positive knowledge spillovers through R&D cooperation with industrial and academic partners, R&D cooperation with upstream suppliers, and inter-group mobility of highly skilled staff and R&D personnel. The project also contributes to increasing the technological competence and leadership of the European elevator and related sectors.


Positive environmental spillovers through the development and manufacturing of products that help improve the energy efficiency of the buildings where they will find application.


The EIB support to this operation is expected to provide tangible financial benefit, positively contributing to the promoter's RDI investment implementation. The loan's long tenor combined with flexible disbursement and repayment terms, features not to the same extent available from commercial banks or debt capital markets, are well suited for the project's projected cash flows. The loan is expected to provide positive signalling effect to other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and implementation.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project consist of RDI activities that are not listed in any of the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. The environmental details will be verified during the project appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
24 November 2022
21 Dezember 2022
Weitere Unterlagen
08/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KONE INNOVATIVE PEOPLE FLOW RDI II

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KONE INNOVATIVE PEOPLE FLOW RDI II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Mar 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
157339200
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220422
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Finnland
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KONE INNOVATIVE PEOPLE FLOW RDI II
Andere Links
Übersicht
KONE INNOVATIVE PEOPLE FLOW RDI II
Datenblätter
KONE INNOVATIVE PEOPLE FLOW RDI II

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