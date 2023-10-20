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SOMACYL RENEWABLE ENERGY & ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
40.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 40.000.000 €
Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft : 2.000.000 €
Industrie : 5.200.000 €
Energie : 32.800.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
21/12/2023 : 2.000.000 €
21/12/2023 : 5.200.000 €
21/12/2023 : 32.800.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
24/10/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOMACYL RENEWABLE ENERGY & ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
28 Juni 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/12/2023
20220398
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SOMACYL RENEWABLE ENERGY & ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL
SOCIEDAD PUBLICA DE INFRAESTRUCTURAS Y MEDIO AMBIENTE DE CASTILLA Y LEON SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 60 million
EUR 165 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance investments in biomass district heating systems and energy efficiency of public buildings, as well as, to a small extent, afforestation in the autonomous region of Castilla y León.

The main objectives of the investment programme are: a) addressing in a more ecological and environmentally friendly way heating and sanitary hot water needs of public buildings, b) improving energy efficiency and integrating renewable energy within public buildings, c) replacing fossil fuels use with a renewable, sustainable and local source of energy (biomass), decreasing the region's energy dependence, helping to prevent forest fires and contributing to generate employment in rural areas, d) reducing CO2 emissions and carbon footprint, thus contributing to the ecological transition in the region.

Additionality and Impact

The European Investment Bank (EIB), in partnership with Sociedad Pública de Intraestructuras y Medio Ambiente de Castilla y Leon (SOMACYL), will finance investments in district heating systems and in energy efficiency of public buildings in the Spanish region of Castilla y Leon (the Project).

 

This Project is compliant to a low carbon and resilient pathway, consistent with the Paris Agreement goals and principles. It will count fully towards the EIB's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability targets.

 

Through the construction of new biomass district heating networks and the thermal rehabilitation of existing public buildings, the operation supports EU renewable energy and energy efficiency objectives, and supports Spain in meeting its greenhouse gas emission reductions commitments. The re-/afforestation component addresses market failures with respect to public goods and externalities, which lead to undervaluation of forest products and ecosystem services. In addition, the investments will be located in EIB Cohesion Priority Regions. The operation is expected to yield good quality and results and very good social benefits reducing GHG emissions and creating new employment.

 

 

The EIB loan will include flexible drawdown terms and conditions adjusted to the investment horizon of the projects. The framework loan structure provides ample flexibility to SOMACYL through inter alia continued dialogue with the EIB.

 

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Some subprojects may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental and biodiversity impact and appropriate assessments. The environmental aspects of the subprojects will be appropriately assessed as part of the European Investment Bank's appraisal process. As the project pipeline includes the investment in biomass-fired combined heat and power (CHP) plant unit among other schemes, the assessment will concern also the sustainability of biomass (RED II-recast), Taxonomy Substantial Contribution (SC) screening/Do No Significant Harm (DNSH) requirements, EU Timber Regulation, and applicable national legislation for forest sector.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directives 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
20 Oktober 2023
21 Dezember 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
24/10/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOMACYL RENEWABLE ENERGY & ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOMACYL RENEWABLE ENERGY & ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Oct 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
172488519
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220398
Sektor(en)
Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft
Energie
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
24/10/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOMACYL RENEWABLE ENERGY & ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL
Andere Links
Übersicht
SOMACYL RENEWABLE ENERGY & ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL
Datenblätter
SOMACYL RENEWABLE ENERGY & ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL

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