TECHNOPOLES MAROC II

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Kombinierte Infrastrukturvorhaben - Baugewerbe/Bau
Financing of expansion and sustainable development of Technopolis across Morocco.
The project is in line with the objectives of the EU's New Agenda for the Mediterranean and falls under "Green Partnership" (energy efficiency and climate adaptation components), as well as "Post-COVID Recovery" (economic development, job creation) Team Europe Initiatives. The project is in line with the Bank's climate objectives.
The Project will contribute to a sustainable and geographically equitable economic post-covid recovery. It will have a positive impact on economic and regional development by creating substantial employment opportunities in different regions of Morocco.
The Project will support two major Moroccan public policies. By fostering economic development in the regions, it will first support the Regionalisation Policy, aligned with the New Development Model (2021). Secondly, the Project is part of the new generation of the Industrial Acceleration Plan (2021) which aims to strengthen the integration of industrial sectors, develop innovation with a view to improve Morocco's competitiveness and position the country as a carbon-free and circular industrial base. It will contribute to Morocco's Nationally Determined Contribution target.
The Project meets the Bank's climate objectives and contribute to the EIB's priority of supporting the transition to a decarbonized and climate resilient economy.
The business and sciences parks are expected to create synergy between education, research centres and businesses. Therefore, the financing of this Project will address network failures of research development and innovation activities.
Finally, the EIB financial offer includes some distinctive features that are not available on the market (long maturities, at a concessional rate, adequate availability and grace periods, local currency option).
The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate adaptation, which will be determined as part of the due diligence.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.