SJ ROLLING STOCK

Übersicht
The project comprises the acquisition of 25 electric high-speed trainsets equipped to operate in Sweden, Norway and Denmark.
The trainsets procured will be equipped to operate in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, and will predominantly be used to provide commercial long distance rail services connecting Stockholm and Gothenburg with other major cities in Sweden and the Nordics. Traffic operations are planned on the routes Stockholm-Gothenburg, Stockholm-Malmö-Copenhagen, Stockholm-Sundsvall-Umeå, Stockholm-Karlstad-Oslo, Gothenburg-Malmö-Copenhagen mainly on the TEN-T network.
The project consists of the acquisition of electric rolling stock for high speed rail services to be used in commercial service in Sweden and potentially neighbouring countries. The project is expected to contribute to triggering a modal shift from road and air to rail, and generate good economic and social benefits, improving safety, comfort and better access for persons with reduced mobility. The shift of passenger traffic to rail addresses market failures by reducing negative transport externalities, such as the harm to humans in terms of accidents and loss of life, noise, pollution and CO2 emissions. The rolling stock will be equipped with the European Railway Traffic Management System, thus addressing a coordination failure.
The EIB financing will offer flexible terms with a favourable availability period offering the possibility to match the drawdown profile with the project outflows as well as a long maturity. The operation will also provide the Borrower continued diversification of its funding sources.
The investments proposed under the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to expand their modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail. In addition, the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced stock will be checked during appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and climate adaptation and pollution prevention.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.