CASTILLA Y LEON HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE II

The European Investment Bank (EIB), in partnership with Comunidad Autónoma de Castilla y León (CACL), will support CACL's efforts to improve the level of service in the regional public health system. To this end, the EIB will finance the construction of a new hospital, coupled with renovation and modernization works in existing hospitals, and the acquisition of medical equipment (the Project).

The Project is aligned with EIB's Health Policy objectives and with the Urban Agenda for the European Union. Moreover, it aims to contribute to the priority objective of the European Commission to "make public health systems more cost-effective, equitable and sustainable."

This Project will contribute directly to promote progress towards multiple Sustainable Development Goals, comprising good health and well-being; decent work and economic growth; industry, innovation and infrastructure; and sustainable cities and communities.

This Project will generate positive externalities and economic benefits through the provision of improved healthcare services including enhanced preparedness to respond to increasing demand for care by an ageing population, potential future health emergencies, and the reduction of energy consumption that benefits the society and the broader economy.

The availability of long-term finance for health infrastructure at affordable interest rates is a key contribution of the EIB, considering the very long-term nature of the investment and its positive impact on overall project cost.

The EIB loan will include flexible drawdown terms and conditions adjusted to the investment horizon of the projects.



