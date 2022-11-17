PROJECT LIBERTY SEMICONDUCTOR FAB

The project contributes to the Public Policy Goal Innovation, Digital and Human Capital - Innovation and Digitalisation. It concerns private sector investments in innovative production lines. The project has been specifically designed as a First of a Kind (FoaK) project to support the objectives of the recently introduced European Chips Act to "bolster Europe's competitiveness and resilience in semiconductor technologies and applications and help achieve both the digital and green transition." The project will lead to the development and deployment of innovative product and process technologies. It will help to further develop relevant knowledge, skills and competences, strengthen the technological edge and increase collaboration between market players, with substantial positive externalities that will lead to economic returns to society that exceed those to the private investor.

The corporate loan from the Bank will offer an attractive tenor that will cover the project economic life (implementation period included).

This substantial tenor for a corporate loan combined with the length of the disbursement period are features offered by the Bank that have high added value for the client and are considered instrumental in the attractiveness of the EIB product. The EIB financing would send a strong message of reliance to the market and is expecting to play a catalyst effect on both the debt and the equity market for the financing of a flagship project in Europe for the semi-conductors industry