CA MOBILITY LOAN 4SMES & MIDCAPS CLIMATE ACTION

The loan will provide funding to Crédit Agricole Group to generate additional lending to French SMEs and Midcaps (maximum 30%). Fully dedicated to finance new leasing of low emission vehicles, including Battery Electric Vehicles and Plug-in Hybrids Electric Vehicles, the operation is 100% eligible for Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) and will support EU's economic and social cohesion (58%).

The global economy uncertainties including higher inflation and raising interest rates have exacerbated the difficulties of SMEs/Midcaps to access cost-effective and M/L financing for their energy transition path. EIB financing will help to mitigate these challenges by increasing the financing offer at more attractive terms.

The project contributes to EIB's lending objectives of sustainable and decarbonised road transport consistently with its CA&ES and Transport Lending policies. By reducing GHG emissions, it also addresses the objectives of the French National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP).

The operations underpins the FI's climate strategy, by supporting its lending in targeted sectors and diversifying its financing sources. The FI is financially sound and has a sufficient track record of implementing and allocating EIB products, including thematic loans.

The operation is eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for less developed regions and point (c) common interest.