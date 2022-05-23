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IBERDROLA SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN PORTUGAL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
70.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Portugal : 70.000.000 €
Energie : 70.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
19/12/2022 : 70.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IBERDROLA SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN PORTUGAL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
23 Mai 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/12/2022
20220298
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
IBERDROLA SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN PORTUGAL
IBERDROLA SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 70 million
EUR 158 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Financing of a multi-scheme 188 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Portugal.

The present project entails the implementation and operation of five solar PV plants and their connection facilities with a total capacity of ca. 188 MWp. The PV plants will be located in the Portuguese regions of Algarve, Centro, Alentejo and Lisbon.

Additionality and Impact

The project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Portugal and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. Around 55% of the investment cost will be located in cohesion regions.

The financing of this project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy Climate Action, Economic and Social Cohesion and Environmental Sustainability.

The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV), thereby addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).

The operation has been awarded support under the auction-based 'General remuneration' scheme in 2019. The scheme guarantees grid access capacity and allows generators to sell the generated electricity for 15 years at the prevailing market price less a fixed contribution for each unit of electricity produced to the National Electricity System. Given the exposure to residual market risks, the projects contribute to the EU policy objective to support the market integration of renewable energy projects (RED II).

The Bank's financial contribution is considered very good and valuable to the client, as the EIB's offering is more favourable than market alternatives under various dimensions (e.g. longer tenor, availability and grace periods, convertible or revisable rates). The promoter deems financing with an "EIB Green Loan" label as a stamp of quality on its investments and environment-related procedures and consistent with its green finance framework.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Iberdrola will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation.

Iberdrola will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation.

Weitere Unterlagen
13/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IBERDROLA SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN PORTUGAL

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IBERDROLA SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN PORTUGAL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Dec 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
158263592
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220298
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Portugal
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IBERDROLA SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN PORTUGAL
Andere Links
Übersicht
IBERDROLA SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN PORTUGAL
Datenblätter
IBERDROLA SOLAR PV GREEN LOAN PORTUGAL

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