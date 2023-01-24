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BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT III

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
350.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 350.000.000 €
Energie : 350.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
17/03/2023 : 350.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
02/02/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT III

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
19 Oktober 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 17/03/2023
20220286
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT III
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S),BPCE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 350 million
EUR 700 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of an intermediated lending facility in support of small to mid-sized renewable energy projects in France (onshore wind, photovoltaic, geothermal, hydro, biomass and waste treatment/biogas).

This project supports national and European targets related to renewable energy (RE) generation and it will hence contribute to EU energy objectives, notably security of energy supply and tackling climate change.

Additionality and Impact

Despite a strong increase in recent years, installed electricity generation capacity from renewable sources in France remains below national targets, leading to a sub-optimal investment situation in this crucial sector in the fight against climate change. The projects will produce electricity from low carbon sources (primarily solar PV, especially rooftop solar PV and onshore wind) and address negative climate and environmental externalities, a market failure, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution. Therefore, the financing contributes to France's 2030 decarbonisation goals.

The Project will contribute to the timely deployment in the next years of RE production capacity in France, which will be key to meet the mid/long term national and EU energy objectives. The Project will also support the EIB's priority lending objectives concerning RE and will contribute fully towards the Bank's CA objectives. EIB's intervention will take the form of a funding line to BPCE, a well-known intermediary of EIB's support to the RE sector in France. BPCE will on-lend the EIB funds at attractive financing conditions to eligible projects, thereby facilitating their implementation.


The main Climate action element of the operation, renewable energy and energy efficiency projects, reduces negative carbon and air pollution externalities and increases comfort and air quality in the dwellings, social and public benefits that are not fully internalised by private investors.

Overall, the projects are expected to yield good quality and results, thanks to avoided carbon emissions and employment creation. Moreover, the projects will be supported by adequate governance and capabilities of the FI. The operation is also eligible under Article 309 (a) projects for developing less-developed regions (over 50%).

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with the national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as their capacity to support the Bank's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
24 Januar 2023
17 März 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
02/02/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT III

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT III
Datum der Veröffentlichung
2 Feb 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
163313916
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220286
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
02/02/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT III
Andere Links
Übersicht
BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT III
Datenblätter
BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT III

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