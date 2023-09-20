TLCOM TIDE AFRICA II FUND

The operation will contribute to the development of a more diversified economic base and more inclusive growth, in particular through its support to start-ups and early stage tech companies. The transformation to a digital economy is at the centre of Africa's economic and social development's strategy.





Moreover, most if not all start-ups in which the fund will invest will have a digital component which will serve to address the insufficient digitalization of the African economy market failure. Lastly, it is expected that EIB's support to this operation will contribute to the adoption of best market practices, especially regarding Environment Social and Governance aspects through mandatory Environmental and Social Management Systems and an EIB's seat at the Advisory Committee to ensure strong governance rules are applied.





The project is eligible under the Strategic Projects Facility ("SPF") and aligned with the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) ? 'Global Europe' for the current MFF period (2021-2027).







