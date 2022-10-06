IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN ITALY

The project supports the market integration of small-scale solar PV and wind plants in Italy thus addressing the market failure of negative environmental externalities, and contributing to the climate and energy targets set out in the NECP. In accordance with the EIB's Energy Lending Policy, the project contributes to the objectives on Renewable Energy, Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Social and Economic Cohesion.

The project's allocations are expected to solely rely on wholesale market revenues, though the promoter might participate in future capacity auctions (e.g. Contract for Difference) on an opportunistic basis. The project has excellent economic justification and sound financial profitability. It is an experienced Promoter with very good governance standards.

The Bank's financial contribution is considered very good and valuable to the client, thanks to favourable and flexible terms and conditions (lower cost of funding, longer tenor, convertible or revisable rates compared to those offered in the market).

Furthermore, the "EIB Green Loan" label is considered a stamp of quality on the borrower's green investment strategy and environment-related procedures, thus contributing to crowding-in other

financers. EIB's value added is even more tangible under the current market instability and turmoil generated by the CoViD-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.