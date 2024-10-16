S10 EXPRESSWAY BYDGOSZCZ - TORUN

Übersicht
The project concerns the construction of a new 56 km long S10 Expressway section between Bydgoszcz and Torun, in mid-northern Poland, in the Kuyavian-Pomeranian voivodeship (Kujawsko-Pomorskie) on a west-east road corridor between the Polish-German border near Szczecin and Warsaw.
The aim is to improve accessibility by adapting the technical and operational parameters of the road to the forecast traffic level and by removing bottlenecks on the existing links. The new S10 expressway will not only improve connectivity between the two cities but will also contribute to more efficient international and local traffic flow organization and driving conditions on the comprehensive Trans-European Networks (TEN-T) road corridor. The project is expected to contribute to improve traffic safety and living conditions for inhabitants alongside the existing National Roads.
The project concerns construction of a new 56 km long 2x2 lanes S10 expressway section between Bydgoszcz and Torun. The project contributes to improved efficiency of TEN-T road network in Poland, thereby improving accessibility and market integration. The project is expected to contribute to the reduction of safety related negative externalities, by diverting heavy and transit traffic from the agglomerations crossed by the national and local roads. The project will contribute to better accessibility in the region by adapting of the technical and operational parameters of the road to the forecast traffic level, removing bottlenecks and completing missing elements of the road infrastructure.
The EIB impacts investment activity by providing financial support that is complementary to national financing.
The terms of the EIB loan, notably in terms of long tenor (up to 30 years), appropriate disbursement conditions and advantageous financial terms will contribute substantially to increasing the financial flexibility and investment capacity of the Promoter, facilitating the completion of the Project on favourable terms and in a timely manner.
The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and is therefore subject to an EIA procedure. Based on the conclusions from the EIA studies, in 2021 the Competent Authorities issued an Environmental Decision. Following the design stage, four second stage supplemental EIA (SEIA) studies, one for each works contract, were completed to apply for a construction permit (ZRID). The project alignment does not directly intersect any NATURA 2000 sites, except on a 100-meter section of the NATURA 2000 site Nieszawska Dolina Wisly, and runs near several others. The requirements of the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified during appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation. Potential climate risks, the scope and adequacy of the applied adaptation measures for ensuring long-term resilience of the new road, and impact of the project implementation on the GHG emissions will be further assessed during the appraisal. One of the project's objectives is to divert heavy traffic, thereby improving living conditions and safety in the local communities along national road DK10.
The project implementation has started with a design phase in 2022, works are expected to start in 2024 and the completion is planned by 2027. The promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
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