CYPRUS NATIONAL MUSEUM

The Project supports the construction of the new Cyprus Museum (NCM) of Archaeology and surrounding open spaces in Nicosia, which will constitute a state-of-the-art cultural facility expected to significantly impact the location in the centre of the capital city, and complement the restructuring of the urban fabric. The Project has the potential to promote research on cultural, creative industries, and innovation partnerships, enhancing Cyprus's competitiveness and economic growth.





Additionally, the Project contributes to UN Sustainable Development Goals for sustainable cities, affordable energy, and climate action and is consistent with the EU2020 strategy for smart, sustainable and inclusive growth.





Investment is expected to need relatively high up-front investment cost. This necessitates access to long-term funding which is not easily available in the financial market. In the absence of such long-term financing, investment decision would be further delayed.





Moreover, EIB financing renders substantial financial benefit as it is provided at customised terms, such as flexibility of drawdowns, sculpted repayments, longer availability and grace periods, fixed interest rates for the whole duration of the loan, interest revision of conversion. It also serves to crowd in financing from other investors and also contributes to the diversification of the Borrower's funding sources and optimisation of its debt structure.