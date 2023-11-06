Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

EMT MADRID CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
50.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 50.000.000 €
Verkehr : 50.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
18/06/2024 : 50.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
02/07/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EMT MADRID CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT
Übergeordnetes Projekt
CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN II

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
25 Oktober 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 18/06/2024
20220160
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
EMT MADRID CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT
EMPRESA MUNICIPAL DE TRANSPORTES DE MADRID SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
EUR 161 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the purchase of 250 electric buses and 10 hydrogen buses to replace the current ones, which will reach soon the end of service life. It will also include the acquisition of charging infrastructure for la Elipa and Sanchinarro depots. The new units will be stored in existing depots.

The aim is to support the electrification of the bus fleet in line with the Madrid Sustainable Mobility Plan 360, which envisages an increased share of zero-emission tail-pipe buses in the metropolitan bus fleet. It is also in line with Madrid's Resilience and Transition Plan objective to achieve 100% 'zero' and low-emission urban buses by 2025.

Additionality and Impact

The project consists of the acquisition of up to 260 new sustainable buses (250 electric and 10 hydrogen) to incorporate to Empresa Municipal de Transportes de Madrid fleet and the installation of charging infrastructure in two of its operation centres. 


The project mitigates negative externalities in the form of the reduction of greenhouse gases (GHG), air pollutants and noise emissions through the electrification of road transport in an urban context. In doing so, the project produces a sound economic return and complies with the objectives set in the EIB's Transport Lending Policy and is aligned with the Paris Agreement, according to Annex 2 of the EIB's Climate Bank Roadmap. The Project provides a substantial contribution to Climate Mitigation according to Annex 4 of the EIB's Climate Bank Roadmap and a substantial contribution to Environmental Sustainability.


EIB's participation will provide a financial benefit to Empresa Municipal de Transportes de Madrid. EIB's financing will secure access to long-term financing, with up to 15 years tenor loan, at affordable terms, including interest rates, and provide flexible financial conditions that will allow the Borrower to maintain a sound and balanced financial structure.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

None of the project components required an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The production of buses and infrastructure equipment is expected to take place at the manufacturers' factories thus falling outside the scope of Directive 2014/52/EC amending Directive 2011/92/EC. The limited infrastructure interventions (i.e. adjustments in existing depots) are expected to take place within the footprint of the existing infrastructures; as such do not fall within the scope of the EIA Directive. The hydrogen production and refuelling infrastructure is not part of the project. The new buses will allow the replacement of existing buses reaching the end of service life. No negative impact is expected from this component. The interventions concerning charging infrastructure are expected to be limited and inside the footprint of the existing infrastructures, thus with minor and temporary environmental impacts.

As a public entity, the promoter must comply with public procurement procedures under Spanish law transposing the EU directives. The EIB will therefore require EMT to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU or 2014/24/EU where applicable as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
6 November 2023
18 Juni 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
02/07/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EMT MADRID CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN II

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EMT MADRID CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
2 Jul 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177485164
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220160
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
02/07/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EMT MADRID CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT
Andere Links
Übersicht
EMT MADRID CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT
Datenblätter
EMT MADRID CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT
Übergeordnetes Projekt
CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN II

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen