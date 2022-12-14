ACRE EXPORT FINANCE FUND I

EIB's investment supports a newly established team to launch its first fund, aiming to support the construction of greenfield assets in Africa, while introducing best practice of environmental, social and governance ("ESG") in the transactions. The fund will address a market gap with regard to the commercial debt financing of infrastructure projects guaranteed by an OECD Export Credit Agency and will address the market failure in risk-taking that is hindering the development of greenfield assets in the target regions. It will focus on: (i) reducing negative climate and environmental externalities, mobilising investments for the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution, as well as for climate adaptation and environmental sustainability projects, (ii) improving the efficiency of transport, logistics and trade corridors, supporting the shift to sustainable modes of transport and (iii) improving access to social infrastructure. The EIB has provided structuring input in terms of the fund strategy, E&S, climate objectives and the Fund's governance. An EIB investment will help crowding in other investors and would be seen as an essential component for the Fund to achieve a first closing. The strategy is expected to support several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular SDG 13, 8, 7, 6 and 11.