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SOLAR DEVELOPMENT IN BRAZIL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
300.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Brasilien : 300.000.000 €
Energie : 300.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
22/12/2022 : 300.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
05/10/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOLAR DEVELOPMENT IN BRAZIL
Story zum Projekt
Ein Tor zur Partnerschaft

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
20 Juli 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/12/2022
20220157
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SOLAR DEVELOPMENT IN BRAZIL
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 300 million
EUR 600 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Intermediated framework loan to Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., one of the largest banks in the country, to finance solar energy investments.

By supporting investments into solar photovoltaic schemes, the project is expected to contribute to the EIB priority objectives for energy sector lending related to renewable energy sources, in line with the EIB Energy Lending Criteria and its Climate Action objectives. The operation is well aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and 13 (Climate Action).

Additionality and Impact

This operation will finance 100% Climate Action investments in solar photovoltaic schemes across Brazil, by providing a loan to the country's third largest private bank (Financial Intermediary) with a countrywide presence and adequate capabilities to implement the operations in Brazil's current challenging operating environment.

 

This operation will enable investments into renewable energy, leading to carbon emission and air pollution reductions by promoting additional renewable generation capacity. It is therefore strongly aligned with EU priorities in Brazil (particularly the Green Deal Team Europe Initiative for Brazil and its Sub-Initiative on Sustainable and Smart Cities) as well as with Brazil's Intended Nationally determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement, while addressing the existing failures of the energy market, namely negative environmental externalities and incomplete markets. 

 

The EIB's financing offers both financial and non-financial benefits to the Financial Intermediary, including flexibility to choose at disbursement both the currency (EUR/USD) as well as between a fixed and variable interest rate. By financing only up to 50% of the underlying projects, the EIB's participation will help crowd in significant capital from the private sector, diversifying the counterpart's funding mix and channelling funds to investments into renewable energy production capacities.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The operation will generate environmental benefits by supporting renewable energy investments in solar photovoltaic schemes that help mitigate climate change.

The financial intermediary will be required to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procurement procedures are carried out in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Weitere Unterlagen
05/10/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOLAR DEVELOPMENT IN BRAZIL
Andere Links

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOLAR DEVELOPMENT IN BRAZIL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Oct 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
158350940
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220157
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Brasilien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
05/10/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOLAR DEVELOPMENT IN BRAZIL
Andere Links
Übersicht
SOLAR DEVELOPMENT IN BRAZIL
Datenblätter
SOLAR DEVELOPMENT IN BRAZIL
Story zum Projekt
Ein Tor zur Partnerschaft

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Story zum Projekt
Ein Tor zur Partnerschaft
Andere Links
Related public register
05/10/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOLAR DEVELOPMENT IN BRAZIL

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