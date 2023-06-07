Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

SITAF A32 TEN-T REHABILITATION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
245.732.800 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 245.732.800 €
Verkehr : 245.732.800 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
19/07/2023 : 25.000.000 €
19/07/2023 : 50.000.000 €
19/07/2023 : 78.854.400 €
19/07/2023 : 91.878.400 €
Andere Links
Related public register
13/06/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SITAF A32 TEN-T REHABILITATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB, CDP, Unicredit und SACE investieren 247 Mio. Euro in eine moderne und sichere Autobahn A32

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
1 März 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/07/2023
20220148
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SITAF A32 TEN-T REHABILITATION
SOCIETA ITALIANA TRAFORO AUTOSTRADALE DEL FREJUS SPA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 246 million
EUR 558 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The loan will finance rehabilitation works to improve the A32 highway connecting the North-West of Italy to France (Torino-Bardonecchia) via the Frejus Tunnel. The highway is part of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) Mediterranean Corridor. The project is not expected to lead to any traffic capacity increase and no material interventions are foreseen to occur beyond the existing right of way.

The project comprises a set of individual components with the aim to rehabilitate the A32 highway connecting the North-West of Italy to the South-East of France via the Frejus Tunnel. The components include various types of works, such as: - Alignment on EU directives road related to road safety management (2008/96/EC) and minimum safety requirements for tunnels in the TEN-T(2004/54/EC) ; - Reinforcement of bridges and viaducts structures to safeguard the assets and make them more resilient to future climate change effects; - Pollution control and prevention.

Additionality and Impact

The project contributes to the improvement of the TEN-T core network corridor, which currently needs to be upgraded to the required technical standards under TEN-T regulation in terms of road safety and seismic protection. The project achieves several purposes in terms of sustainability and it aims at improving safety and preserving the assets. A significant part of the works on structures, pavement, drainage, ITS and equipment will also contribute to the Climate Action (mostly adaptation but also mitigation) and Environmental Sustainability objectives (reduce pollution and noise).

In addition, the Project is expected to improve accessibility and decrease road user costs.

Furthermore the Bank's provision of long term financing provides significant stability to the Borrower's Capex plan.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The pomoter is a private entity and therefore, in principle, not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if during project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

The Project involves multiple components generally expected to be performed within existing rights of way; therefore negative environmental impacts are likely to be minor and temporary. The schemes are likely to fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, and therefore be subject to screening. Given the nature of the proposed works, it is unlikely that any of the individual investments will require an EIA which will be verified during the appraisal of the project.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
7 Juni 2023
19 Juli 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
13/06/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SITAF A32 TEN-T REHABILITATION
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB, CDP, Unicredit und SACE investieren 247 Mio. Euro in eine moderne und sichere Autobahn A32

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SITAF A32 TEN-T REHABILITATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Jun 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168272172
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220148
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Durchleitungsdarlehen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
13/06/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SITAF A32 TEN-T REHABILITATION
Andere Links
Übersicht
SITAF A32 TEN-T REHABILITATION
Datenblätter
SITAF A32 TEN-T REHABILITATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB, CDP, Unicredit und SACE investieren 247 Mio. Euro in eine moderne und sichere Autobahn A32

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB, CDP, Unicredit und SACE investieren 247 Mio. Euro in eine moderne und sichere Autobahn A32
Andere Links
Related public register
13/06/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SITAF A32 TEN-T REHABILITATION

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen