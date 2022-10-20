AFREXIMBANK SUPPLY CHAIN LOAN FOR SMES & MIDCAPS

The operation concerns a loan to the financial intermediary Afreximbank for supply chain financing support to private sector entities in Africa. The financing solutions offered by Afreximbank directly or via other financial intermediaries may include products like import finance, pre-export financing and prepayment financing. The project is expected to contribute towards addressing the market failure of imperfect information and the ensued obstacles to access to finance that Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) are confronted with when applying for funding by enabling SMEs to access hard currency financing, improve employment and reduce poverty. The provisioning of EIB funding at appropriate terms and conditions will contribute to strengthen the borrower's funding profile and will support its on-lending to SMEs in particular. The project falls under the remit of the European Union's (EU) external action, the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) and its Investment Framework as well as the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the EU Sub-Saharan Africa Multi-Annual Indicative Programme 2021-2027, which supports a stronger regional and continental economic integration through inclusive economic growth and job creation. The operation will advance several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 8 (decent work and economic growth) and SDG 10 (reduced inequalities).