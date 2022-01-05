CALEF - PAN-EUROPEAN RENEWABLE ENERGY FL II

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Energie - Energieversorgung
The project aims at supporting French promoters of small and mid-sized renewable energy projects in (i) the development of their operations in France and (ii) potentially in other European countries.
This project supports national and European targets related to renewable energy (RE) generation, and it will hence contribute to EU energy objectives, notably security of energy supply and tackling climate change.
The project concerns the financing of a series of renewable energy generation plants (mostly onshore wind and solar PV), located mainly in France, and potentially other EU countries. This operation contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives of climate action and environmental sustainability as well as to national and EU climate targets. By using an intermediated approach, the Bank will be able to support smaller projects that would otherwise not be possible to be reached directly.
Moreover, the operation supports the financial intermediary's sustainability strategy, by facilitating the lending in the sector and diversifying its financing sources. The project addresses a number of market failures, from contributing to the reduction in carbon and air pollution, to improving energy markets efficiency and integration.
This project is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary (FI) to be selected to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as its capacity to support the Bank's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally-relevant information.
The Bank will require the FI to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
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