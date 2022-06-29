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IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
550.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 550.000.000 €
Energie : 550.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
22/07/2022 : 550.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
10/09/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Velilla-Virgen de Areños' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Resumen no Técnico
Related public register
08/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Parque Eólico 'El Puntal II' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
24/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Velilla-Virgen de Areños' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Arqueología
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Velilla-Virgen de Areños' - Memoria Final de Prospección Arqueológica
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Parque Eólico 'El Puntal II' - Informe Ciclo anual de Avifauna
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Planos
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Análisis de Riesgos
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II´- Planta Solar Fotovoltaica 'Villarino' - Estudio de Effectos Acumulativos y Sinérgicos
Related public register
24/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica 'Villarino' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Actualizado
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Reportaje Fotográfico
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related sub-project
TAGUS ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2022-0085
Related sub-project
CEDILLO ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 20220085

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
29 Juni 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/07/2022
20220085
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II
IBERDROLA SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 550 million
EUR 1147 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Financing of solar photovoltaic (PV) and wind power projects across Spain, mostly located in cohesion regions (Castile-León, Extremadura and Andalusia).

The operation is proposed to be structured as a framework loan aimed at financing part of Iberdrola's ambitious renewable energy investment programme in Spain throughout the period 2022-2023. The pipeline of plants to be included under this operation will be a combination of onshore wind and solar-photovoltaic power plants.

Additionality and Impact

The project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. It is in line with the Bank's priority energy lending related to on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation), Environmental Sustainability (Pollution Prevention Control) and Social and Economic Cohesion (93% of CAPEX). The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV and onshore wind), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation). As the schemes are expected to rely (at least partially) on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and/or unsubsidized commercial Power Purchase Agreements), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets (limited forward/hedging, lack of scarcity and locational pricing), the project improves market efficiency and competition.

 

Quality and Results is rated Very Good. The project has an

excellent economic return and the current electricity market prices are not

fully reflecting the value of electricity. Besides, the promoter has a

recognised in-house design and project management capacity with a significant

track record of international energy projects.

The Bank's financial contribution is considered very good and

valuable to the client, as the EIB's offering is more favourable than market

alternatives under various dimensions (e.g. longer tenor, availability and

grace periods, convertible or revisable rates). The promoter deems financing

with an "EIB Green Loan" label as a stamp of quality on its

investments and environment-related procedures and consistent with its green

finance framework.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Iberdrola will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation.

Iberdrola will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation.

Weitere Unterlagen
10/09/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II
26/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Velilla-Virgen de Areños' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Documento de Síntesis
26/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Resumen no Técnico
08/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Parque Eólico 'El Puntal II' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
24/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Velilla-Virgen de Areños' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
26/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Arqueología
26/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Velilla-Virgen de Areños' - Memoria Final de Prospección Arqueológica
26/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Parque Eólico 'El Puntal II' - Informe Ciclo anual de Avifauna
26/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Planos
26/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Análisis de Riesgos
26/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II´- Planta Solar Fotovoltaica 'Villarino' - Estudio de Effectos Acumulativos y Sinérgicos
24/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica 'Villarino' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Actualizado
26/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Reportaje Fotográfico
26/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Projekte zum thema
Related sub-project
TAGUS ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2022-0085
Related sub-project
CEDILLO ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 20220085

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Sep 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
156756973
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220085
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Velilla-Virgen de Areños' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Documento de Síntesis
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
235125718
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220085
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Resumen no Técnico
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
170794961
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220085
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Parque Eólico 'El Puntal II' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Jun 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
170799824
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220085
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Velilla-Virgen de Areños' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
235127125
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220085
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Arqueología
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
170795082
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220085
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Velilla-Virgen de Areños' - Memoria Final de Prospección Arqueológica
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
235128039
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220085
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Parque Eólico 'El Puntal II' - Informe Ciclo anual de Avifauna
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
170798278
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220085
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Planos
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
170797116
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220085
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Análisis de Riesgos
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
170791135
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220085
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II´- Planta Solar Fotovoltaica 'Villarino' - Estudio de Effectos Acumulativos y Sinérgicos
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
235536222
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220085
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica 'Villarino' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Actualizado
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
235128369
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220085
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Reportaje Fotográfico
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
170797684
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220085
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Oct 2024
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
170797858
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220085
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
10/09/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Velilla-Virgen de Areños' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Resumen no Técnico
Related public register
08/06/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Parque Eólico 'El Puntal II' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
24/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Velilla-Virgen de Areños' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Arqueología
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Velilla-Virgen de Areños' - Memoria Final de Prospección Arqueológica
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Parque Eólico 'El Puntal II' - Informe Ciclo anual de Avifauna
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Planos
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Análisis de Riesgos
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II´- Planta Solar Fotovoltaica 'Villarino' - Estudio de Effectos Acumulativos y Sinérgicos
Related public register
24/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica 'Villarino' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Actualizado
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Reportaje Fotográfico
Related public register
26/10/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II - Planta Fotovoltaica 'Revilla Vallejera' - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Andere Links
Übersicht
IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II
Datenblätter
IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II
Related sub-project
TAGUS ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 2022-0085
Related sub-project
CEDILLO ALLOCATION GREEN ENERGY FL 20220085

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