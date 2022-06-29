IBERDROLA GREEN ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN II

The project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. It is in line with the Bank's priority energy lending related to on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation), Environmental Sustainability (Pollution Prevention Control) and Social and Economic Cohesion (93% of CAPEX). The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV and onshore wind), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation). As the schemes are expected to rely (at least partially) on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and/or unsubsidized commercial Power Purchase Agreements), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets (limited forward/hedging, lack of scarcity and locational pricing), the project improves market efficiency and competition.

Quality and Results is rated Very Good. The project has an

excellent economic return and the current electricity market prices are not

fully reflecting the value of electricity. Besides, the promoter has a

recognised in-house design and project management capacity with a significant

track record of international energy projects.

The Bank's financial contribution is considered very good and

valuable to the client, as the EIB's offering is more favourable than market

alternatives under various dimensions (e.g. longer tenor, availability and

grace periods, convertible or revisable rates). The promoter deems financing

with an "EIB Green Loan" label as a stamp of quality on its

investments and environment-related procedures and consistent with its green

finance framework.