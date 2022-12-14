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GLOBAL POLIO ERADICATION PROGRAMME

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
500.000.000 €
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit : 500.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
15/12/2023 : 200.000.000 €
15/12/2023 : 300.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GLOBAL POLIO ERADICATION PROGRAMME

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
28 Oktober 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 15/12/2023
20220064
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
GLOBAL POLIO ERADICATION PROGRAMME
UNITED NATIONS CHILDREN'S FUND,WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 500 million
EUR 4700 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The EIB will finance investments in poliomyelitis immunisation, health-strengthening and surveillance activities to be carried out by the promoters and its partners. The project supports the ambitious target of polio eradication set by the World Health Assembly through World Health Organisation (WHO) and Unicef, in cooperation with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Over the past 30 years, tremendous progress has been made towards this objective. In 1988 wild poliovirus was present in more than 125 countries and paralysed 350,000 people every year, most of them young children. Since then, immunisation efforts have reduced cases by over 99%, saving more than 18 million children from paralysis.

By permanently interrupting the virus transmission in polio endemic countries, including non-wild variants, and preventing the outbreaks in non-endemic countries, the project will also enhance inclusive growth and sustainable economic development in the concerned regions, in line with the EU's external action. Moreover, the proposed operation addresses the priorities of the EU Sub-Saharan Africa Multi-Annual Indicative Programme 2021-2027, which among others calls for deploying the EU Global Gateway strategy in Africa. It will strengthen the economic integration at regional and continental levels for a sustainable and inclusive growth and decent job creation, as well as promote transformative and competitive economies. The project will advance several Sustainable Development Goals, including SDG3 ("Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages"). In view of the disproportionate impact on the poor and vulnerable, the project is expected to also support the objectives of SDG1 ("End poverty in all its forms everywhere") and SDG10 ("Reduce inequality within and among countries"). Through the project's innovative deployment mechanism, a significant contribution will to SDG17 (Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development) is a

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

If the Project were located inside the EU, it would not be expected to fall under neither Annex I nor Annex II of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU, and would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Full environmental and social details will be verified during appraisal.

Due to the status of the Promoters as International Organisations, under this project, they will follow their own respective procurement policies and procedures and therefore the EIB's Guide to procurement will not apply.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
14 Dezember 2022
15 Dezember 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
21/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GLOBAL POLIO ERADICATION PROGRAMME

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GLOBAL POLIO ERADICATION PROGRAMME
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Dec 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
164565562
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220064
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Regionalvorhaben - Afrika
Regionalvorhaben - Asien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
21/12/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GLOBAL POLIO ERADICATION PROGRAMME
Andere Links
Übersicht
GLOBAL POLIO ERADICATION PROGRAMME
Datenblätter
GLOBAL POLIO ERADICATION PROGRAMME

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