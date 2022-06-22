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VIECURI SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
90.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Niederlande : 90.000.000 €
Gesundheit : 90.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/10/2022 : 90.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
05/10/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VIECURI SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
22 Juni 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/10/2022
20220049
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
VIECURI SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE
STICHTING VIECURI MEDISCH CENTRUM VOOR NOORD-LIMBURG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 90 million
EUR 180 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The investment plan (2022 to 2027) of VieCuri, a top clinical hospital in the Netherlands, for the modernisation and extension of the main campus in Venlo and the replacement of the outdated building in Venray with a new facility.

The project covers VieCuri's investments until 2027, which are aligned to its position as a top clinical hospital in the North of Limburg. The investments support an efficient and modern provision of healthcare and address the needs of the ageing population in the catchment area. The investments also support VieCuri's close cooperation with regional partners, like general practitioners and providers of elderly and rehabilitation care, that fuels optimisations throughout the healthcare chain.

Additionality and Impact

The purpose of the project is to finance the long-term investment programme of VieCuri aimed at high quality, efficient and sustainable healthcare delivery, considering the changing demographic environment in the region.

This project addresses the sub-optimal investment situation in the European health infrastructure due to market failures derived from the public nature of the healthcare system and the large health externalities it generates. The project generates benefits through the provision of improved hospital, outpatient and long-term care services, and the reduction of energy consumption. By providing integrated and efficient healthcare services of higher quality, the project aims to respond to the changing needs of an ageing population, hit by the COVID-19 crisis and to developments in healthcare practices.


Financially, the operation will ensure that VieCuri has access to sufficient and stable financial resources for the timely implementation of the project. The Bank provides flexibility in terms of availability and grace periods, allowing the promoter to spread out its investments over the planned construction period. The Bank's provision of 25-year financing provides significant stability to the management of the Borrower's long-term obligations.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Hospitals are not explicitly mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive concerning urban development. The compliance with requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Habitats Directive will be verified during appraisal. It is expected that the project will bear more comprehensive benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Weitere Unterlagen
05/10/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VIECURI SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VIECURI SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Oct 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
156864742
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220049
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Niederlande
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
05/10/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VIECURI SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE
Andere Links
Übersicht
VIECURI SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE
Datenblätter
VIECURI SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE

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