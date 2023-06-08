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HELSINKI VOCATIONAL EDUCATION CAMPUSES

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
110.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Finnland : 110.000.000 €
Bildung : 110.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
13/11/2023 : 110.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
13/06/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HELSINKI VOCATIONAL EDUCATION CAMPUSES

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
14 März 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 13/11/2023
20220042
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
HELSINKI VOCATIONAL EDUCATION CAMPUSES
CITY OF HELSINKI
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 110 million
EUR 245 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the investment in highly modern campuses for vocational education and training. In particular, it concerns the construction of the new Roihupelto and Myllypuro campuses for the Stadin AO, Helsinki Vocational College and Adult Institute in Helsinki, Finland. The campus development project supports the plans of the college to concentrate its operations onto fewer main sites from currently 14 existing locations.

The aim is to implement innovative pedagogical and student counselling approaches, which can be expected to result in better skills acquisition and improved productivity of graduates. The new campuses will also play a pivotal role in the integration of recently arrived migrants into the Finnish labour market. In addition, the new premises will be highly energy-efficient and will contribute to climate action. The project is in line with the objectives of the European Education Area by investing in the quality, inclusiveness and digitalisation of Finland's education system.

Additionality and Impact

The Project addresses a demography-driven need for additional places in vocational education in the City of Helsinki and is in line with the objectives of the European Education Area by investing in the quality, inclusiveness and digitalisation of Finland's education system.

The two new highly modern campuses for vocational education and training will have the capacity to serve 5800 students annually and will increase the system's capacity by 1100 places.

The new premises will be energy efficient and will achieve high environmental standards, thus contributing to the climate action and environmental sustainability objectives.


The EIB financing will offer flexible terms with a favourable availability period offering the possibility to match the drawdown profile with the project outflows as well as a long maturity. The operation will also provide the Borrower with diversification of its funding sources. 

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU on does not specifically cover school and educational infrastructure, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, school and educational infrastructure may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to urban development. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. Social and environmental aspects as well as any aspects related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and/or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
8 Juni 2023
13 November 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
13/06/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HELSINKI VOCATIONAL EDUCATION CAMPUSES

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HELSINKI VOCATIONAL EDUCATION CAMPUSES
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Jun 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
158221918
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220042
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Finnland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
13/06/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HELSINKI VOCATIONAL EDUCATION CAMPUSES
Andere Links
Übersicht
HELSINKI VOCATIONAL EDUCATION CAMPUSES
Datenblätter
HELSINKI VOCATIONAL EDUCATION CAMPUSES

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