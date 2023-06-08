HELSINKI VOCATIONAL EDUCATION CAMPUSES

The Project addresses a demography-driven need for additional places in vocational education in the City of Helsinki and is in line with the objectives of the European Education Area by investing in the quality, inclusiveness and digitalisation of Finland's education system.

The two new highly modern campuses for vocational education and training will have the capacity to serve 5800 students annually and will increase the system's capacity by 1100 places.

The new premises will be energy efficient and will achieve high environmental standards, thus contributing to the climate action and environmental sustainability objectives.





The EIB financing will offer flexible terms with a favourable availability period offering the possibility to match the drawdown profile with the project outflows as well as a long maturity. The operation will also provide the Borrower with diversification of its funding sources.