STOCKHOLM ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

The Project falls within EIB's support objective for the housing sector under its Integrated Urban Development eligibility. The investments form part of integrated urban development plans, which will ensure compliance with EIB requirements and promote the implementation of appropriate solutions for a complex demographic, social and economic situation in the most rapidly developing region of Sweden.





The operation supports the EU's and Bank's priority in the energy efficiency sector and the EIB's climate action objectives, through the implementation of energy efficiency projects in residential housing. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy Efficiency and the transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation and adaptation).





The implementation of the energy efficiency projects financed under this operation will contribute to the achievement of Sweden's National Energy Climate Plan. In turn, it supports the EU and national targets for energy efficiency. The operation is fully aligned with the EU Energy Performance of Building Directive (EPBD) and Energy Efficiency Directive (EED).





The project quality is very good due to its focus on sustainability and addressing climate vulnerabilities. It is targeting vulnerable social groups in an efficient way and the governance structure is robust.





Stockholm values the longstanding relationship it has with the Bank being a provider of long-term loans with long draw-down availability periods that match the continuous funding needs the City and its subsidiary companies have.