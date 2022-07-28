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ADVANCED MOBILITY SOLUTIONS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
300.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 33.000.000 €
Spanien : 39.000.000 €
Slowenien : 42.000.000 €
Deutschland : 150.000.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 300.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
28/07/2022 : 33.000.000 €
28/07/2022 : 36.000.000 €
28/07/2022 : 39.000.000 €
28/07/2022 : 42.000.000 €
28/07/2022 : 150.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
07/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ADVANCED MOBILITY SOLUTIONS
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ADVANCED MOBILITY SOLUTIONS

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
10 Februar 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 28/07/2022
20220004
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ADVANCED MOBILITY SOLUTIONS
MAHLE GMBH
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 300 million
EUR 651 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the promoter's investments in research and development for innovative technologies for application in battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles. It specifically includes investments for technologies in the fields of hydrogen and fuel cells components, electric motor and battery systems, power electronics, thermal management and cooling systems.

The project will contribute to further develop innovative component technologies for application in battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles. It will contribute to improve electric and fuel cell vehicle performance, enhance their overall energy efficiency, reduce their manufacturing cost and then final price, and therefore lower the barriers to the adoption of such vehicles in the market.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the promoter's investments in innovative sustainable technologies for components relevant for vehicle electrification and decarbonisation. It will create the conditions for their accelerated and wider market adoption, will contribute to further knowledge creation, accumulation and diffusion, will support the development of a relevant ecosystem of technology companies and the necessary skills also through reskilling and upskilling of existing employees. 

Such investments contribute to the Bank's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" public policy objective; a part of them to EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objective and to the EU's economic, social and territorial Cohesion policy objective. EIB financing supports the promoter's investments addressing the market failures and gaps associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets for innovative electrification and fuel-cell technologies, and those addressed by projects with positive environmental and knowledge externalities generation.


The promoter's R&D capability, its focus on R&D, innovation and sustainability, its technology edge, industrialisation capability and strong ecosystem of partners, along with its experienced management will help implement a sound and sustainable project, integrating positive environmental and social dimensions, contribute to address and mitigate market failures, and through its additionality, contribute to the Bank's policy objectives.


The Bank's contribution to the project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount, flexible drawdown terms as well as catalysing effect on crowding-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation. 


The Bank's technical contribution and advice is primarily explained by the guidance provided to align the project scope with policy objectives at project origination.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project R&D activities do not fall under the Annexes of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Therefore, the activities are not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and thus is not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project.

Weitere Unterlagen
07/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ADVANCED MOBILITY SOLUTIONS
30/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ADVANCED MOBILITY SOLUTIONS

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ADVANCED MOBILITY SOLUTIONS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Mar 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
155639620
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220004
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Polen
EU-Länder
Slowenien
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ADVANCED MOBILITY SOLUTIONS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Dec 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
246134937
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20220004
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Polen
EU-Länder
Slowenien
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
07/03/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ADVANCED MOBILITY SOLUTIONS
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ADVANCED MOBILITY SOLUTIONS
Andere Links
Übersicht
ADVANCED MOBILITY SOLUTIONS
Datenblätter
ADVANCED MOBILITY SOLUTIONS

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